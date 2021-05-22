Industry, Trade Ministries Identify Products To Export To Africa’s Free Zone

The Ministers of Industry and Trade, Mohamed Bacha and Kamel Rezig, will inaugurate, on Tuesday, the opening of the Algerian-African Fair for Industrial and Commercial Exchanges at Algiers’ Palais des Expositions Pins Maritime, in the presence of dozens of public and private companies, where the products that can be exported to the African region will be reviewed, and where the free exchange process was demarcated at the beginning of May.

The list of products concerned with trade exchanges with Africa will include building, industrial products and food, and it will last for three days until May 27.

The concerned government ministers will control free exchange procedures with African countries by supervising 3 meetings before the end of May, including an international export forum scheduled to be held here on Sunday, May 23, at the Sheraton Hotel, and the Algerian-African Fair for Industrial and Commercial Exchanges will be organized at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers’ Pins Maritime, while the Algerian-Libyan Fair for Export will be organized on May 30 and 31, at the level of the Pins Maritime Exhibition Palace in Algiers as well, where a large number of exporters, whether from the public or private sectors, will attend the commercial event.

The planned fair will start on May 25 at the level of the Palais des Expositions, where the Industrial Complex IMETAL, through its branches Fondel Metal, Batimétal and Algerian Qatari Steel company, and other companies exporting Algerian iron to Africa, and active dealers in the field of various industrial products, food and agricultural products, and private dealers, where each company will review its export-oriented products, its capabilities in this area, and the opportunities offered by the African market.

A list is expected to be prepared between the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, and it will include the products concerned with exporting to this region, and to separate them from the products concerned with bartering shortly, to distinguish between these two activities, as each activity enjoys special privileges and attached conditions, and pre-and post-registration procedures.

Previously, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, called during the last cabinet, for deepening consultations with various economic actors to prepare for entering this promising region, while benefiting from previous similar experiences, and strengthening the organizational capabilities of the various departments concerned with framing free trade within the framework of this region to ensure effective accompaniment to Algerian exporters, and the need to distinguish between barter operations that concern a limited number of commodities, and the process of trade exchange within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Algeria officially ratified the founding agreement for the African Free Trade Zone signed in March 2018 in the Rwanda city of Kigali, which was demarcated in the latest issue of the Official Gazette, which included: “The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed a presidential decree on April 5, 2021, which includes ratification of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area”.