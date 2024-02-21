International Condemnation of America’s Veto of the Algerian Resolution on Gaza

Arab and Western countries and organizations rejected the American “veto” in the Security Council on the Arab draft resolution submitted by Algeria to stop the Zionist war raging in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the “veto” and expressed “its astonishment at the continued American refusal to stop the war of annihilation waged by the occupation against our people,” adding that “the American veto defies the will of the international community and will give an additional green light to the Israeli occupation state to continue its aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and to carry out its bloody attack on Rafah.

The Hamas movement, for its part, said: “We consider the failure of this resolution an obstruction of the international will and a service to the occupation’s agenda, which aims at killing and displacing our Palestinian people,” and held President Biden and his administration “directly responsible for obstructing the issuance of a decision to stop the aggression against Gaza.”

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Saudi Arabia expressed regret over the veto of the draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Kingdom stressed that “more than ever, there is a need to reform the Security Council to carry out its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security with credibility and without double standards”. Saudi Arabia warned against “the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the escalation of military operations that threaten international peace and security.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Qatar expressed its deep regret for blocking the Arab draft resolution, stressing that “the ongoing brutal aggression against Gaza continues to expose the double standards and divergent positions of the international community regarding the systematic war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.”

Kuwait also expressed in a Foreign Ministry statement its “regret at the renewed use of the veto power in the Security Council” and warned of “the consequences of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the continuation of the shedding of civilian blood by the Palestinian people. The Sultanate of Oman also expressed “regret and condemnation at the failure of the United Nations Security Council to adopt a ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip as a result of the repeated use of the veto.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed its “deep regret and rejection of the repeated inability of the Security Council,” stressing that “obstructing the issuance of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in an armed conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 29,000 civilians is a shameful precedent in the history of the Security Council’s handling of wars throughout history.” .

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement “regret and disappointment over the failure of the Security Council once again to adopt a ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip as a result of the use of the veto by the United States of America”.

In a related context, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed in a statement its deep regret over the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt the draft resolution to stop the aggression and the use of the veto by the United States. In a statement, the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned the use of the veto by the United States, stressing that this clearly indicates its political and moral responsibility for the continuation of the Zionist war on the Gaza Strip.

Outside the Arab world, China strongly criticized the American “veto” of the draft resolution, considering that it “will make the situation more dangerous”. Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said that Washington is proceeding to grant the Zionist entity a “license to kill,” stressing that the Algeria discussions were held in “good faith” to adopt its draft resolution, but Washington continues to insist that the Council not interfere in American plans and has also used its veto power against similar draft resolutions in the past.

Nebenzia called on Security Council members to stand up to Washington’s chaos, pointing out that “public opinion will no longer forgive the Security Council for its inaction”.

Paris also expressed its regret at the Security Council’s failure to adopt the draft resolution, as France’s representative, Nicolas de Rivière, said that his country regretted not adopting Algeria’s draft resolution.