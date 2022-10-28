International Handball Federation Cancels Algerian Federation’s Election Results 

International Handball Federation officially cancelled the results of the electoral general assembly for the Algerian Handball Federation that took place last week in Algiers and which resulted in the election of Mrs Karima Taleb, president of the federation, to succeed the temporary office headed by former international player Abdelkrim Bendjamil, after precautionary suspension of the former president of the handball body Habib Laabane, informed sources told Echorouk.

A reliable source also told Echorouk that the International Handball Federation officially contacted the Algerian Olympic Committee, and told it that the results of the Handball General Assembly were cancelled: “As far as I know, the Olympic Committee headed by Abderrahmane Hamade received last Wednesday evening, a letter from the International Handball Federation confirming the presence of legal violations during the extraordinary general assembly, adding that the new president was contacted and informed of the decision. The sources added that in two years, five general assemblies were held, all of which failed.



On the reason for cancelling the Electoral General Assembly, Echorouk sources explained; “On October 12, an extraordinary general assembly was held to conform the laws of the International Handball Federation with the laws of the Algerian Federation of the game. At that time, 86 members of the General Assembly consisting of 144 members, drew attention to the presence of 86 members of the 144-member General Assembly. A legal quorum was available to ratify the conformity law, but only 25 members of the General Assembly voted yes and the others refused to conform to the laws”.



“Everything that came after that extraordinary general assembly, especially the electoral general assembly that resulted in the election of Mrs Karima Taleb, is invalid”, the same sources added.



In the same context, another source told Echorouk that it is currently necessary to hold an extraordinary general assembly to conform the laws of the International Federation with the laws of the Algerian Federation and with the availability of a quorum (50 +1) of the members of the General Assembly, i.e. 72 members, to return to legitimacy.

