International Judo Federation Suspends The Algerian Champion Fethi Nourine For Refusing To Normalize With Israel 

The International Judo Federation decided to suspend the Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine and his coach after his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, before the start of the tournament, after the draw made him in a possible confrontation against a competitor from the Israeli entity.

According to the Federation, “After the draw for the judo competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Fathi Nourine (-73 kg) and his coach Ammar Ben Ykhlef made individual statements to the media, in which they announced their withdrawal from the competition to avoid facing an Israeli Judoka during the competition”.

“The immediate response of the federation’s executive committee was the formation of an investigation committee that confirmed all the facts, which led to the temporary suspension of the athlete and coach and the referral of the case to the disciplinary committee for further investigation, sentencing, and final penalties after the Olympic Games.”

“The decision came following the rules of the federation, and in line with the Olympic Charter, especially with Rule 50.2, which provides for the protection of the neutrality of sports in the Olympic Games and the neutrality of the Games themselves, which states that “no kind of protests or political, religious or ethnic propaganda is allowed in any Olympic venues or venues or other areas.”