Is Morocco Prepared To Make Painful Concessions If Algeria Accepts?

Whenever an official from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visits Algeria, rumors of mediation circulate after him, and every time the party that spreads these rumors is the Moroccan party through its media arms, in an attempt that has no other goal than to poison the atmosphere between Algeria and Riyadh, on the eve of the Arab summit to be held in Saudi Arabia next Friday.

As usual, the Moroccan side is the leaker of these rumors to serve its agendas and accounts, and these rumors usually come from its media arms operating from the French capital, and it is a play whose chapters are known in advance, but the times of its leakage are before the dates of regional due dates, similar to the Arab summits.

This time, the visit to Algeria last week of the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, was exploited and the unattributed news leaked to the “Morocco Intelligence” website, based in Paris but run by Moroccan intelligence.

This role was initially supported by the Paris-based magazine Jeune Afrique, which is also financed by Moroccan intelligence (Chris Coleman’s leaks). He made it lose its credibility, so the role shifted to “Moroccan Intelligence”.

This electronic newspaper claimed that the Saudi foreign minister had offered a new mediation during his visit to Algeria, and this rumor was soon picked up by the newspaper “Al-Alam”, the mouthpiece of the Istiqlal party, known for its positions hostile to Algeria’s territorial integrity.

The lack of credibility of what was published in the electronic newspaper is confirmed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s assertion that the mediation file with the Kingdom of Morocco is closed and definitive, as he stated in his recent interview with the “Al-Jazeera podcast”, and such a position does not encourage any country, no matter how strong its relations with it.

Algeria dares to raise it again, and this is in view of the goodness of the previous mediation, which was also attributed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the visit of the current Foreign Minister, which was followed by a stern statement also by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, by which he affirmed that “there is no mediation, today, yesterday or tomorrow” with the Kingdom of Morocco.

However, whatever the credibility of the news, it came with new and unprecedented data, represented by the willingness of the Moroccan Makhzen regime to make commitments to Algeria, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a guarantor, which proves Rabat’s inability to bear any more Algerian sanctions.

This proves that Rabat cannot withstand any further Algerian sanctions, such as the prevention of civil aviation from crossing Algerian airspace, which suffers great losses due to the long distances involved, especially when travelling east or south, in addition to the losses suffered by the Moroccan economy as a result of the interruption of the free flow of Algerian gas to its western neighbor.

Among the promises that the Kingdom of Morocco intends to make to Algeria in order to motivate it to accept the Saudi mediation, according to the same source, is the commitment to sign a “non-aggression pact”, in response to the reason cited by Algeria, which is considered one of the justifications for breaking off bilateral relations, namely normalization with the Zionist entity.