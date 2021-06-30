ISIS Terrorist Returning From Syria Creates A Cell To Recruit Algerians

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Oran (western Algeria) decided, in the file of the organisation of a terrorist cell, by imposing a sentence of four years in prison against a state engineer in civil engineering and his partner, according to the felony of incitement to join a global terrorist organization related to ISIS, in addition to the felony of possessing prohibited materials and inciting leaflets calling for joining the ranks of this terrorist organization, knowing that the representative of the public right sought a 10-year sentence against the arrested suspects.

The facts of the criminal case, dating back to April 2018, revealed that the defendants frequently visited Syria, across its borders with Turkey, and frequented the hotbeds of tension in the areas of Al-Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor.

Research led by the Judicial Investigation Department of the second military district in Oran showed that the defendants received training in “Deir Ez-Zor” by an Algerian leader who belongs to one of the branches linked to the terrorist organization.

The two accused made important confessions immediately after their arrest in the “Al-Hamri” neighbourhood, where the 43-year-old engineer “B.A.H” and his partner “Y.R”, 39, reside. The same confessions indicated that the detainees participated in training courses in several areas on Syrian soil to carry out “jihad” against the regime in Syria, and to prepare for terrorist operations in several Arab countries.

Research has proven that the state engineer had relations with Algerian youths in Oran, in particular, to push them to join the same terrorist organization, and among the recruited there was his compatriot Y.R., who joined the Syrian soil across the Turkish-Syrian border, through a leader in ISIS called “Abu Qatada” and it was found that he holds an Algerian nationality and resides in western Algeria, the latter was in contact with Algerian youths from his position, as the leader of the deportation cell.

During the trial of the detainees, the court panel confronted the accused, the main accused B.A.H, with the facts of joining ISIS in Syria after entering Syria through Turkey, and inciting Algerians through social media, WhatsApp and Facebook applications, to join ISIS branches. In exchange for financial temptations under the pretence of “jihad”. The court gave strong evidence of his involvement in a dangerous terrorist organization by memorizing the documents seized by the elements of the judicial investigation, including documents, publications, a computer with attachments, CDs, and recordings, all documenting assassinations carried out by ISIS in Syria.

The second defendant admitted that he fled from the Syrian province of “Al-Hasakah”, the largest area of influence of this terrorist organization, after the intensification of fighting and the occurrence of physical liquidations carried out by ISIS leaders against all those who refrained from killing and intimidating, adding that he infiltrated the centre designated for refugees in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Investigations into this file showed that Algerians who were deceived in the hotbeds of fighting in Syria use social media to recruit others to branches of extremist organizations loyal to ISIS in Syria, Libya and other areas of armed conflict.