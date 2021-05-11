Israeli Aggression On Palestine: Tebboune Receives A Phone Call From Erdogan

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received, on Tuesday, a phone call from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



During the call, the two presidents exchanged views on the development of the situation in the Palestinian and Libyan territories.



The views converged on stopping the Zionist aggression on the Palestinian people.

