ITA Airways… New Services To Bolster The Partnership Between Algeria And Italy

The Italian Ambassador in Algeria, His Excellency Mr. Giovanni Polizzi, said that he hopes to shore up the number of flights of the national carrier of his country, “ITA Airways” to Algeria, in order to accompany the strong and intense relations between the two friendly countries, while the official of the company’s office in Algeria, Wassila Boussaad, confirmed that ITA will operate flights with on schedule an additional one soon and another towards Constantine and Oran as part of a future project.

The Italian Ambassador in Algeria explained during a celebration organized by the “ITA Airways” office in Algeria, Thursday, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the launch of the company, that between the former “Alitalia” company, and now “ITA Airways”, Italy in general, and Algeria, there is a love story, indicating that during the black decade and the difficult conditions that Algeria experienced, “Alitalia” was the last company to leave and the first to resume its flights, and the Italian diplomat stressed that flights play an important role in beefing up relations between the two countries.

In this context, Ambassador Polizzi expressed his “hope that the increase in the number of flights between Algeria and Italy will accompany the strong and intense bilateral relations,” and added, “I hope that the daily flights will soon rise to two or three, and why not four.”

The ambassador of Rome considered that there is a growing interest in Algeria currently in Italian circles, especially the tourist potentials similar to the great Roman cities of Tipasa, Djamila and Timgad, in addition to the Deep South.

Ambassador Polizzi further underlined that the business world is witnessing remarkable dynamism between Algeria and Italy, expressing his hope that it will continue in this fashion in the coming years.

For her part, Director of the ITA Airways office in Algeria, Wassila Bousaad, said that the newly established company was launched a year, a month and 9 days ago, in a complex international context, and the advantage of the continuation of the health crisis caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, but it targets innovation and digitization and will be among the first companies Environmentally friendly green.

During the meeting, which included tourism and travel agencies dealing with the Italian carrier, Bousaad explained that ITA Airways aims to provide quality services to Algerians through flights to Italy, as well as to European and transatlantic destinations and other destinations.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the company is currently operating 6 weekly flights, and expressed its hope that the number will increase, noting that the ITA office in Algeria is currently working on this to operate additional flights, and this will be announced when an agreement is reached on the matter.

According to the spokeswoman, there are other projects that are being worked on, such as expanding flights to Constantine and Oran, noting that in light of the current number of weekly flights between the two countries, the situation does not allow flights to the Algerian capitals of the east and west, stressing that there is a project in this direction. “It will be worked on in the near future”, she said.

In turn, Benedetto Mincaroni, head of the North Africa, Middle East and Asia region at ITA Airways, said that the Algeria destination was the first internationally launched by the company under the new name, as the launch was on October 15 and on the same day the Algeria destination was launched, and the Algeria office team was the first who started its work.

Mincaroni explained that ITA Airways intends to launch major projects such as expanding its network and destinations such as Jeddah, Riyadh and Kuwait, and renewing the aircraft fleet, noting that there will be surprises regarding Algeria in the near future, especially with regard to the number of flights.