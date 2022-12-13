Italian Expertise to Rehabilitate, Modernize Algerian Administrations

The Ministry of Relations with Parliament officially launched, on Tuesday, a twinning project in cooperation with the Italian State Council, funded by the European Union, aimed at reorganizing, rehabilitating and modernizing state interests and public administrations, with 8 months of Italian expertise.

The official launch ceremony of the project took place at el-Djazair Hotel, in the presence of the Minister of Relations with Parliament, Basma Azouar, and members of the government staff, in addition to the Italian ambassador to Algeria, Giovanni Pugliese, and members of the Italian Council of State led by the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Italian Council of State, Marcello Apicella.

During her speech on the occasion of the launch of the project, Basma Azouar confirmed that the project falls within the framework of the government’s strategy within its action plan regarding renewable governance for greater performance and effectiveness, especially through reorganizing, rehabilitating and modernizing the main interests of the state and public administrations to improve their services and develop a normative framework that guarantees the quality of governance through a reference guide for the preparation of legislative texts.

The official asserted that the project also aims to improve the quality of legal texts and facilitate their application to ensure the stability of laws and achieve legal security, based on preparing a guide for legislative drafting and a study on the information system of the Ministry of Relations with Parliament and its development, which will allow digitization and modernization of work methods.

In turn, the General Director of European Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Mohamed Lamine Bencherif, considered that the twinning project strengthens the European-Algerian partnership and reaffirms the depth of relations with one of its most important European partners, Italy.

Bencherif added that technical cooperation allows for strengthening bilateral relations with the EU countries through institutional twinning programs that allow government bodies to communicate and exchange experiences.

For his part, the Italian ambassador to Algeria, Giovanni Pugliese, said that the relations between the two countries are deep and further strengthened, adding that they are currently going through a dynamic stage; “Algeria is a strategic partner of Italy, and we want to consolidate this special relationship also in the governance and justice sectors.”

The Italian diplomat considered that “twinning projects help promote dialogue and benefit from the effects of this exceptional stage that we are going through. Therefore, we need, more than ever, initiatives such as twinning programs to enhance close exchange”.

Ambassador Pugliese concluded that building modern governance and justice is a task that Italy and Algeria share, given the common horizon that the two countries aspire to achieve.