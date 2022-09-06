Jijel-Setif Highway Project: Turkish Mapa To Replace ETRHB Haddad Group

The Algerian highway company has officially signed Annex No. 10, which transfers permanently the share of the Group “ETRHB” that belongs to Ali Haddad, who is currently imprisoned in corruption cases, for the Djen Djen Port-El Eulma highway, to the Turkish Mapa company.

Sources related to the file told Echorouk that the signing took place on Tuesday in the presence of representatives of the project from the Italian company Rizzani de Eccher, and the Algerian public company SBTA, in addition to the Turkish company MAPA, which will complete the part that was granted to Ali Haddad in this project.

According to the information available to Echorouk, a senior official in the public works sector will replace the highway workshops of Djen Djen Port in Jijel to El Eulma in Setif (eastern Algeria) to inspect the project and re-launch works that have been almost completely halted since 2019 after Ali Haddad was jailed.

The project, which is described as “vital” to break the isolation of the tourist city of Jijel, the port of Djen Djen and the Ballara Iron and Steel factory, suffered from administrative, technical and financial problems that delayed its completion, despite the official launching of works in August 2013, with a completion period estimated at 36 months, but the delivery was delayed and may exceed 10 years in an unprecedented time, for a project of only 110 km.