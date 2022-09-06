-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Jijel-Setif Highway Project: Turkish Mapa To Replace ETRHB Haddad Group

Hacene Houicha / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 18
  • 0
Jijel-Setif Highway Project: Turkish Mapa To Replace ETRHB Haddad Group

The Algerian highway company has officially signed Annex No. 10, which transfers permanently the share of the Group “ETRHB” that belongs to Ali Haddad, who is currently imprisoned in corruption cases, for the Djen Djen Port-El Eulma highway, to the Turkish Mapa company.

Sources related to the file told Echorouk that the signing took place on Tuesday in the presence of representatives of the project from the Italian company Rizzani de Eccher, and the Algerian public company SBTA, in addition to the Turkish company MAPA, which will complete the part that was granted to Ali Haddad in this project.

According to the information available to Echorouk, a senior official in the public works sector will replace the highway workshops of Djen Djen Port in Jijel to El Eulma in Setif (eastern Algeria) to inspect the project and re-launch works that have been almost completely halted since 2019 after Ali Haddad was jailed.

The project, which is described as “vital” to break the isolation of the tourist city of Jijel, the port of Djen Djen and the Ballara Iron and Steel factory, suffered from administrative, technical and financial problems that delayed its completion, despite the official launching of works in August 2013, with a completion period estimated at 36 months, but the delivery was delayed and may exceed 10 years in an unprecedented time, for a project of only 110 km.

Related Articles
Algeria: “Banks Lift Restrictions On Milk Imports”

Algeria: “Banks Lift Restrictions On Milk Imports”

Said Bouteflika, Khaoua, Loukal, Allache And Others Again Before Justice

Said Bouteflika, Khaoua, Loukal, Allache And Others Again Before Justice

Italy Deprived Itself of 10BCM of Algerian Gas

Italy Deprived Itself of 10BCM of Algerian Gas

Europe Made Mistakes By Abandoning Long-Term Energy Contracts, Projects With Algeria

Europe Made Mistakes By Abandoning Long-Term Energy Contracts, Projects With Algeria

Clear Recovery Of The Dinar Against The Dollar And The Euro At Banks

Clear Recovery Of The Dinar Against The Dollar And The Euro At Banks

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read