Kais Saied: No Peace Without Restoring The Palestinian Right

There can be no peace without restoring the Palestinian right, which cannot be waived by the statute of limitations and the establishment of a free Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, Tunisian President Kais Saied said, on Tuesday.

In his speech on the occasion of his country handing over the presidency of the Arab League to Algeria in its 31st session, Kais Saied added; “Tunisia is handing over the presidency of the Arab League to Algeria in an exceptional and unprecedented regional and international circumstance, in terms of the dimensions of challenges and the frequency of regional and international changes and developments.”

“We can only come out victorious with the unity of the ranks, reunification and the elimination of all causes of division”, he confirmed.

Kais Saied emphasized in his speech on this occasion; “We recall history with its glories and pains, and we do not overlook the difficulties and challenges of the present and our determination to lift all challenges and obstacles and look forward to the future so that together we can overcome all problems and all causes of disagreement.”

The Tunisian president also praised the efforts made by Algeria for Arab reunification, saying; “There is no doubt that President Tabboune’s position on the Arab summit under the slogan “reunion” reflects what we live together with a sense of duty and the necessity of overcoming all the causes that led to the conditions that we know.”

The Tunisian president indicated that “The Arab world has been living in difficult conditions for years. Our country is living in difficult conditions which are represented in several issues related to the region and the whole world, including the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic and social conditions have also worsened, in addition to the internal fighting and tens of thousands of victims as a result of the battles that do not subside. Some of our Arab periods are no longer mentioned except in the weather bulletins, or by mentioning the number of dead and injured in wars”.