Kamel Bedari: 15500 Students, Professors Visited Turkey Since 2005 For Scientific Research

Algerian and Turkish universities concluded 157 scientific exchange agreements between Algerian and Turkish universities, including 126 agreements that are in the process of implementation, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Kamel Bedari said, here on Tuesday, in a speech delivered on the occasion of the signing of a twinning agreement between Algerian higher education institutions and their Turkish counterpart, in the presence of the Turkish ambassador to Algeria and the Turkish Minister of Higher Education.



“Since 2005, until this day, 4.55% of Algerian professors and students have received scientific research movement towards Turkey, and 15500 professors and students visited Turkey since 2005 in the framework of scientific research cooperation between the two countries”, he added.

Bedari announced the conclusion of a twinning agreement between nine Algerian institutions and the University of Istanbul, which awarded an honorary doctorate to the President of the Republic as an economic, technological and cultural department.

“Other twinning agreements will be signed during the Algerian and Turkish Universities Forum next December, to declare. We will achieve effective scientific mobility between the two parties in all fields” he explained, pointing to the goal that the educational sector seeks to achieve the triad of “education, scientific research, and the creation of economic institutions.



“One of the goals that we will achieve together is in the field of establishing technological and innovative poles, granting joint certificates and conducting joint training offers between Algeria and Turkey.”



The Minister of Higher Education indicated that the signing of twinning agreements with Istanbul University comes at a very important stage, which is the openness of Algerian higher education and scientific research as an imperative solution to raise its quality to reach scientific, technological and economic progress.