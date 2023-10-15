Karim Zéribi Exposes The Unjust French Media On The Palestinian Issue

After “Echorouk” stopped in its last issue on the “scandal” of some Algerians who “falsely” defend the heinous crimes of the Zionist entity against the Palestinians, it is worth stopping again on one of the Algerian heroes who, alone in the heart of France, confronted the Zionist media with remarkable courage that made the Algerians feel comfortable. Boualem Sansal and Kamel Daoud were abandoned by the hateful right-wing French newspapers.

At issue is the French politician of Algerian origin, Karim Zéribi, a former member of the European Parliament, whose father is from Skikda in eastern Algeria. Karim, in a television program on the C8 channel, known for its right-wing tendencies, was able to expose the policy of double standards followed by the French media and by the West in general, which manifested itself in a blatant manner after the unprecedented heroic operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” carried out by the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas against the usurping Zionist entity.

In a tense atmosphere in front of a television set full of Zionist Jews, led by the activist Cyril Hanouneh, a Jew of Tunisian origin, and the French-Jewish writer of Spanish origin, Frank Tapiro, Karim Zéribi was able to dismantle the mines that had been prepared for him and to adhere to the principle of holding the Zionist entity responsible for everything that has been happening for more than a week in the occupied Palestinian territories and in the besieged Gaza Strip.

With great courage, the former European deputy attacked the French media, which had fallen into the sin of distinguishing between Palestinian and Israeli civilian victims, in a rare scene in the French and Western media in general, which showed, as before, their lack of professional ethics when it comes to legitimate rights, for the Palestinian people and the East-West conflict in general.

At a time when the Western media were moving like a sweeping stream in one direction, which is to support the Zionist entity in the ethnic cleansing it is carrying out in the besieged Gaza Strip and in its daily crimes against the Palestinians in the West Bank and the 1948 territories, Karim Zéribi’s voice rang out, breaking the monotony of the Western positions and describing… Gaza as an “open prison”.

The former European representative also held the successive Zionist governments, led by the extreme rightist Benjamin Netanyahu, responsible for the Palestinian people’s uprising against the successive Zionist crimes, and expressed his rejection of the Western powers’ justification of the terrible Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people by the Palestinian resistance’s attack on the Zionist army and the settler herds in the “Gaza Strip” settlements,” pointing to the almost daily heinous crimes committed against the Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The debate between him and the French-Jewish writer of Spanish origin, Frank Tapiro, sometimes reached the point of tension, while the host of the program, the other Jew of Tunisian origin, Cyril Hanouneh, intervened to arrest Karim Zéribi, in what seemed to be an attempt to influence the sequence of his thoughts, his concentration.

Tapiro insisted on Karim Zéribi to express a clear and direct condemnation of what the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” did on the seventh of this month, but Karim Zéribi responded to him forcefully and refused to answer his request, saying “Are you a judge or a representative?” A year?”, in one of the rare debates in the French channels, which these days are accustomed to going in one direction, which is to hold the Palestinian resistance fully responsible for everything that has been happening for more than a week in the wounded Gaza Strip, where Zéribi stressed each time… The tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories are caused by 56 years of settler occupation by the usurping entity.

What Karim Zéribi has published remains a direct response to everything that sinisters Boualem Sansal and Kamel Daoud have published, expressing their disgusting estrangement and utter separation from their Algerianism, which rejects such low-down people.