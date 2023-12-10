Killer of Algerian Aymen,17, To Be Brought Before Italian Justice Soon

The case of the murder of the Algerian teenager, Adda Benameur Aymen, 17, originated from the city of Relizane (western Algeria) and who was residing with his family in the Treviso region in northern Italy, is still before the Italian judicial authorities, awaiting a decision within the coming days, and this is after the completion of the file, according to was said by the father of the victim.

Father of the victim Aymen revealed, in a phone conversation with Echorouk, that this heinous crime occurred on May 13, 2023, when he received the news of the killing of his son Aymen with fatal stab wounds by an Italian young man who had prior judicial record, aged 18, in mysterious circumstances, after skirmishes between the two parties in Masereda sul Piave in the province of Treviso in the Veneto region (northern Italy).

Ayman’s father indicated that his son was subjected to physical liquidation and blatant assault after the perpetrator attacked him and directed racist remarks at him for no reason other than because he was Algerian.

In this context, the Italian newspaper “DNews”, published on May 13, 2023, an article about the incident, noting that the disagreement between the two sides ended with the death of the Algerian Ayemn,17, who was double stabbed in the stomach in the afternoon in Maserada sul Piave, in the province of Treviso, northern Italy.

Shortly after, Italian cops arrested the alleged perpetrators, two minors and an adult, after the three tried to hide in the back garden of the “Dotto” hotel restaurant in Varago, province of Treviso, which is about 300 meters away from the place where the crime occurred, and they were taken to be heard by the alternate judge and prosecutor Davide Romanelli, and late in the evening, the turning point came, as the alleged killer was placed in custody.

According to the newspaper “TGCOM 24″ which also published an article about the facts of the case, the crime occurred around five o’clock in the Primo alley behind the church in the village of Mazzerida sul Piave, where the village festival was held, and where the quarrel took place between Ayman and three youth, and suddenly the victim was stabbed with a dagger that lodged in his stomach and knocked him to the ground, then the perpetrators fled.

Italian cops intercepted them and took them to the police station for investigation, where the perpetrator of the crime was identified, Aymen’s father continued the conversation with Echorouk, explaining that his son, who is the eldest in the family and has three brothers, studies in the secondary section and is known for his good morals and qualities.

“Aymen was loved by his family and friends. He left life in the prime of his youth, leaving a deep wound in the hearts of his family members and relatives. He left this world unjustly, and he did not know that the Italian young man would kill him. The killer of my son admitted his crime”, Aymen’s father added; “My son was strong and athletic and had no relationship with drugs, and during the autopsy, investigators did not find any evidence proving that he had taken these toxins”.

It is expected that the case will be decided after the completion of hearing the investigators in the session held by the Italian judicial authorities on January 11, 2024, to find out the motives of the case and the reason for its commission. In this context, Aymen’s father said that “Aymen was the victim of a conspiracy hatched against him to distort his image, as some Italian media described him as a criminal, and called the criminal who killed my son as “the victim”, but the facts prove otherwise, because my son is a clean young man with high morals, and from a conservative family who came from the city of Relizane (western Algeria) to settle in Italy more than 20 years ago.

The father of the victim, Aymen,17, appealed to the Algerian authorities to intervene and stand by this Algerian family in their ordeal, and to achieve justice and fairness to ensure a fair and transparent trial, especially since some parties are trying to intervene to reduce the punishment and declare that the killer is not guilty in all possible ways, which led Aymen’s father to seek help from the Algerian authorities to implement the strict law against the Italian man who assassinated his son.