Laid Rebigua: National Memory, One of the New Algeria’s Urgent Priorities

Highlighting the importance of preserving national memory and transmitting it to generations through all available means, Minister of Mujahideen and People of Rights, Laid Rabigua revealed a national program to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the restoration of national sovereignty, within the framework of consolidating historical culture among Algerian youth.

Rebigua was the guest of the Algerian Radio Channel 2 on Monday, where he explained that the issue of national memory represents one of the fundamentals of New Algeria’s concerns, according to what the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed in his addresses, noting that the adoption of May 8 as a “day of memory is considered a tribute to the nation’s mujahideen and their deeds, and a reminder of the most important milestones that the Algerian people have gone through, adding that the celebration of this historic day would give Algerian youth experience in dealing with various contemporary issues, stakes and challenges currently being experienced, highlighting the need for youth to defend national identity.

In this context, Rabigua revealed the ongoing preparations to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the restoration of national sovereignty, confirming that a diverse national program has been set according to a clearly defined strategy related to preserving national memory, as it will revolve around several areas, the most important are historical scientific and academic works, the establishment of an international forum and national forums, the creation of programs related to audio-visual works, printing works, and encouraging publications from various sources, in the context of preserving the gains of the Algerian people including the important events and the immortal biographies of many successive heroes, icons and national events.

Furthermore, the minister stressed that consolidating the historical culture among youth is being cared for by his ministerial department, as an embodiment of the directives of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, highlighting the influence that the audiovisual field has played on youth, which has prompted the Ministry of Mujahideen to focus on completing many works, including the living and historical testimonies and audio-visual works that glorify the national history and icons of the revolution, so that youth become engrossed in the noble concepts and values they carry, and become the main defenders of Algerian identity and memory.