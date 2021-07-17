Lamamra Calls On UN To Focus Its Efforts More On Developing Countries

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra pleaded for the reinforcement of the means of action of the High Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said a statement of the ministry, calling for paying more attention to issues of particular interest to developing countries.

During a high-level meeting held by video conference, under the theme: “Strengthening ECOSOC on the occasion of its 75th anniversary”, Lamamra pleaded for the bolstering of ECOSOC’s means of action to enable it to fulfill its mandate under the UN Charter.

Lamamra also encouraged the Council to pay more attention to issues of particular interest to developing countries, highlighting, among others, financing for development, debt problems and infrastructure, the statement said.

In addition, referring to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, stressed the need to strengthen the mechanisms of multilateral cooperation, in order to establish an effective, inclusive, representative and transparent decision-making process, based on clear and fair rules.

In this regard, Lamamra noted the importance of upgrading coordination between ECOSOC and other UN bodies in charge of development issues, with a view to ensuring a better response to global challenges in this area.

Finally, Lamamra stated that global crises, such as the one caused by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, call for a collective commitment from all UN member states, in the framework of a coordinated approach without exclusion or marginalization.