Lamamra: “Changing Appellation Of Ministry of Foreign Affairs To Include National Community Overseas Is A Strategic Orientation””

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, said that the decision of President Tebboune to change the name of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) by adding “national community abroad” was not “a change in form”, but a “strategic orientation” in itself, considering that the national community established abroad remains an integral part of the motherland.

In his speech made at the handover ceremony at the head of Algerian diplomacy, Ramtane Lamamra explained that “the President of the Republic ensured the change of the official name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding the element of the national community abroad, which is not a change in form, but constitutes a strategic orientation in itself.

“The national community established abroad is an integral part of the Algerian nation’, he argued. I am fully aware of the importance of the Algerian community in exile (…) and of the imperative to bolster the links with the mother country”.

The Minister also said he was aware of the importance of “making the community, individually and collectively, ambassadors for Algeria, defenders of its image and interests, who enjoy all the rights and duties of citizenship”.

“I am all the more proud that this mission has been ensured by the new name of the MFA,” he said, adding that “in addition to the excellent work done by the Algerian consulates and embassies around the world, I believe it is time to translate this strategic policy engaged by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune by changing the name of this sovereign ministry, through the creation of new methods of interaction, so that each citizen can assume his or her responsibility as a citizen, with the support of the Algerian state and diplomatic and consular representations.

“We intend to work together with the community and its representatives, including elected members of the APN and the actors of the diaspora associative movement who have always collaborated with the Algerian state, embassies and consulates,” said the head of Algerian diplomacy.

“We will create new methods to achieve this strategic political vision, consisting of this new dimension that the President of the Republic wishes to crystallize in this government, by giving this name to our ministry”.

It should be recalled that Mr. Lamamra took office as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, replacing Sabri Boukadoum.