Lamamra Receives A Phone Call From The U.S. Secretary of State

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, received a phone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during which prospects for developing bilateral relationships between Algeria and the United States of America were discussed. The two sides discussed a number of regional and international challenges as well”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official Facebook page on Friday.