Libyan Mercenaries Transferred to Fight Against Russian Forces in Ukraine

Western, Arab and Zionist intelligence circles, in full coordination with elements affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, held meetings in Libya, with the aim of recruiting mercenaries alongside the Ukrainian army to fight Russian forces, and according to the United Nations statistics, the number of foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya is estimated at more than 20,000.

Well-informed sources told Echorouk that the meeting that took place in Libya was sponsored by a mixed American-Moroccan team, and was supervised by the trusted aides of Khalifa Haftar (who holds American citizenship), and the Israeli and French services in Libya as well.

According to the available information, the meetings that took place carried a basic point, which is “sending militias stationed in Libya to Albania to carry out specific operations against the Russian army in Ukraine”, provided that “this operation will benefit from US-Moroccan financial assistance”.

With the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukraine last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a suspicious call to recruit mercenaries to fight Russian forces, under the name “International Legion”, and with that step from Kyiv, several international organizations intensified their warnings with the news of the arrival of thousands of volunteers to unite under the banner of an “International Legion”.

“At least 16,000 foreign volunteers have answered the call to fight for Ukraine so far, and more than 3,000 Americans want to fight as part of the International Regional Defense Corps against Russian forces and for freedom”, a report by German magazine Focus said.

The British newspaper, The Times, quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that the number of foreign volunteers had reached 20,000 men from 52 countries until the end of last week.

The Ukrainian embassies around the world circulated the call for the recruitment of mercenaries, and in this way, the Ukrainian embassy in Algeria published on its Facebook page, a call to recruit mercenaries to fight the Russian army, but it quickly deleted it hours after its publication, and this step by the Ukrainian diplomatic representation left great grumbling in Algerian public opinion.

The issue of mercenaries raises a state of concern for Algeria, as it has warned of the dangerous effects and repercussions of the random and unstudied withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya on neighbouring countries.

Amar Belani, the special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in charge of the Maghreb countries’ file, warned of the ominous consequences of “an unplanned and uncontrolled transfer of mercenaries and weapons outside Libyan soil”.

Returning to the suspicious meeting that took place in eastern Libya, in coordination with Khalifa Haftar, it is confirmed that it took place in a calculated manner, especially since Haftar relies mainly on mercenaries in his quest to extend his influence over Libya, especially from the Sudanese and from the sub-Saharans, and they were the ones whom he relied on during his attempt to enter the capital, Tripoli, but that plan was halted after President Abdelmadjid Teboune confirmed that Tripoli was a red line.

The suspicious meeting that took place in Libya reveals the extent of the interdependence of parties working to inflame the international situation and pour oil on the fire in various regions of the world, and the extent of interdependence between the parties present to create crises, and confirms the validity of the information that Echorouk spoke about a visit made by Saddam Haftar, son of Major General Khalifa, to the country of the zionist occupation last November, during which he met with Zionist intelligence officials, and reports indicated that Haftar, the father and son, are seeking military and diplomatic assistance from the Zionist entity.

Previously, in January, a report published by the Hebrew newspaper “Jerusalem Post” said that a private plane owned by the commander of the Libyan army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, had landed in the zionist country for hours.

As for the security coordination between Morocco and the Zionist entity, it became public, and it was documented through a security agreement that was signed during the visit of the Zionist Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Rabat in November 2021.