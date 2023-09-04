Libyan Presidential Council confirms to Algerian Ambassador its refusal to normalize relations with Zionist entity

The member of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, confirmed to the Algerian Ambassador to Libya, Slimane Chanine, that Libya’s position on the Palestinian issue is firm.

The statement of the Libyan Presidential Council said that Representative Al-Lafi confirmed to Chanine that “the firm Libyan position on the Palestinian issue is the official and popular rejection of normalization with the Zionist entity.

This is “through the Presidential Council’s adherence to the established national and nationalist positions, supporting the Palestinian people and rejecting normalization,” the statement added.

The Algerian and Libyan parties also reviewed “the current conditions in neighboring African countries and their impact on the two countries.”

The meeting also discussed “developments in the political scene in Libya and the efforts of the Presidential Council to implement the national reconciliation project, and ways to reach legal and political consensus to hold general elections.”

The Algerian ambassador, who was received by Al-Lafi at the Council’s office in Tripoli, stressed “the importance of ending the crisis in Libya by peaceful means through a Libyan-Libyan solution”.

Slimane Chanine expressed his country’s support for the Presidential Council’s efforts to reach consensus among all components of the political process. He praised what the Council has achieved in the project of national reconciliation.