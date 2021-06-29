Lieutenant-General Chanegriha: “Algeria Won’t Yield To Any Party.. And Its Response Will Be Decisive And Tough”

Lieutenant General, Chief of Staff of the National People’s Army (ANP), Said Chanegriha, said Tuesday from the 4th Military Region (RM) in Ouargla in the south of the country, that Algeria “will not accept any threat, whatever the party that makes it”, reiterating its commitment to “support” the return of stability in the countries of the neighborhood, said in a statement of the Ministry of National Defense (MDN).

“From its position as a pivotal country in the region, Algeria has always worked to support all international initiatives aimed at restoring security and stability in the neighboring countries. Moreover, Algeria will never accept any threat, no matter which party makes it, nor will it submit to anyone, no matter how powerful they are,” said the Lieutenant General, during a working and inspection visit, which started on Tuesday in the 4th Military Region.

The visit “is part of the closing of the year of combat readiness 2020-2021, to assess the degree of implementation of combat readiness programs, especially with regard to the assessment of the level of operational readiness of ANP units deployed along our borders.

It started from the South-East Operational Sector of Djanet, where after the welcoming ceremony, the Lieutenant General, accompanied by Major General Omar Telemçani, Commander of the 4th Military Region, met with executives and personnel and delivered a keynote speech, followed by the personnel of all units of this Military Region, the same source said.

“We warn these parties and anyone driven by their sick spirit and thirst for power, against damaging the reputation, security and territorial integrity of Algeria. Let them all know that the response will be fierce and resolute and that Algeria, with its valiant army and its revolutionary and fighting people through the ages, anchored by its glorious history, is nobler to be shaken by the insane and the reckless,” Chanegriha added.

He went on to say: “This determination and willingness to make further efforts in the service of the nation’s integrity will increase when the military becomes aware of the threats and dangers surrounding its country, which are the result of the chronically deleterious security situation that is becoming increasingly exacerbated by the international race for hegemony as well as exogenous military interference.”

This, he deplores, “aggravates the already deteriorated regional security situation, leading to contexts that impact on our security, notably by favoring the right conditions for fuelling terrorism and its ramifications, such as multiform and cross-border organized crime”.

“To this end, I would like to stress that the ANP must, more than in the past, both in the territory of this sensitive military region and in all the other military regions, redouble its determination to make more efforts, especially in view of the unstable security situation that our region is experiencing, in order to achieve the highest levels of operational readiness of the units deployed in the territory of competence and to properly carry out the assigned missions,” he recommended.

This, he said, “both in the pursuit of the mode of anticipation of threats emanating from our direct surroundings, as well as in the framework of the strengthening and continuous adjustment of the operational devices in charge of the protection and surveillance of our vast borders”, before pleading for the “defeat of the operations of infiltration of weapons and terrorists, for the fight against the various forms of trafficking that eat away at the national economy as well as against organized crime and illegal emigration”.

“In this perspective, the nature of the challenges that you, the executives and personnel of the 4th Military Region, and indeed all the personnel of the ANP, must take up, by working tirelessly and with greater determination to assimilate the requirements of adapting effectively to all the developments and accelerated military changes, of a geostrategic and geopolitical nature,” the Army chief of staff underscored.

“These are supreme objectives which require from all of us, that we continue to make more sustained and constant efforts at all levels, in order to be able to achieve the expectations of our army and our country, namely mainly the scrupulous and even exemplary execution, in all circumstances, of the noble and sensitive missions assigned to our armed forces, in accordance with the national defense policy and the requirement of the reinforcement of its bases and its foundations”, the Lieutenant General stressed.

“I would also like to convey to you, who are deployed in the territory of the 4th Military Region, the thanks and recognition of the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, for the immeasurable laborious efforts made by the ANP personnel and the various security services.

This allowed, he noted, the Algerian people to carry out their electoral duty in full freedom and democracy and succeeded in laying another important stone on the path of building the new Algeria,” added Mr. Chanegriha..

At the end of the meeting and in the approach of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Independence Day and of the youth, the Lieutenant General presented his sincere congratulations to the personnel of the Region and, through them, to all the ANP personnel, and expressed his wishes of happiness for Algeria and more prosperity in security and stability, while exhorting them to honor with constancy the oath of the ancestors and to take as an example our glorious Chouhadas or Martyrs”, concluded the MDN.