L’Opinion: Algerian Diplomacy Returns To Golden Age Through Holding Arab Summit 

“President Tebboune achieved his first major diplomatic success on October 13th after signing the “Algiers Declaration,” L’Opinion said in a report published on Friday.

“Support for the Palestinian cause will also be the focus of discussions at the Arab summit, which has not been held for 3 years due to the Corona pandemic and differences between the Arab Gulf states”, it added.



L’opinion also indicated that the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, since coming to power in 2019, affirmed his full commitment to Arab and African issues; “Indeed, in a short period, Algeria was able to return to the international arena, as President Tebboune relaunched the Algiers Agreement on Mali”.

Algeria’s diplomacy also played a positive role in the Libyan file, and the crisis between Egypt and Ethiopia as well.