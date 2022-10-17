Macron: The Massacres Of October 17, 1961 Are “Inexcusable Crimes”

French President Emmanuel Macron branded the horrendous massacres of Algerians in Paris on October 17, 1961 as “inexcusable crimes for the Republic”.

In Paris, 61 years ago, the repression of a demonstration by pro-independence Algerians left hundreds injured and dozens dead. “Inexcusable crimes for the Republic. France does not forget the victims. Truth is the only path to a shared future”, he said.

Last year, Macron took part in the memorial ceremony for the Algerian victims who fell during a demonstration in Paris on October 17, 1961, to be the first French president to attend this ceremony.

“The crimes that were committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon (the Paris police chief at that time) have no justification for the Republic,” Macron said.