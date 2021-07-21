Mahrez Is Among The 4 Players Who Can Replace Antoine Griezmann At Barcelona
Barcelona wants to get rid of its striker Antoine Griezmann, this summer, to reduce the salary bill of its players, at the request of La Liga, and to renew the contract with Argentine star Lionel Messi.
Media recently linked Griezmann to entering into an exchange deal with Atletico Madrid player Saul Niguez, but Barcelona asked for an additional amount of money, which led to the failure of the negotiations.
According to the Catalan newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana administration is seriously considering a deal with Manchester City, which includes many interesting players. The newspaper added that Barcelona would welcome the inclusion of one of the players, “Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte” if an agreement is reached on a reciprocal deal with ManCity. There was also news recently about the possibility of a deal between Barca and Juventus, including Griezmann and Paulo Dybala, before it was quickly denied. But this frequent news about Griezmann, in particular, indicated that he is close to leaving Barcelona.