Makhzen’s Media Mercenaries Aim to Thwart Algeria’s Cooperation With Mauritania

The Algerian embassy in Mauritania said that it was “surprised to see a series of articles inspired by mysterious networks”, for what the embassy called “a diplomatic office of a country known for its hatred of Algeria,” and wants by all means “to thwart and harass Algerian-Mauritanian cooperation since the dynamism instilled by the president Mohamed Ould Sheikh el-Ghazouani’s visit to Algeria a year ago.



Algeria’s embassy in Mauritania explained, in a statement distributed to the media in Mauritania, on Monday, that “the most surprising thing is these sites that are complicit with this despicable media gang” adding; “As for the other websites known in the media to be hired for their interest in a false diplomatic representation that transformed their offices into a newsroom and paid (…) for every appalling sentence, bad faith, and article based on lies and falsifications of facts, their shameful servitude exposed a flagrant lack of professionalism, bequeathing a well-known brand.”



“And to return to the pretext presented in the wrong way for the attack, not only on Algeria, but shamefully, on the sovereign institutions in Mauritania, the same websites reproduce the same atrocities. Algeria had similar display experiences in other countries, and no one found anything to say about Algiers”, the embassy added.

Condemning what is issued by some Mauritanian media, which has become paid, the statement asserted; “These corrupt media are from another time, specifically; It is a condemned shame and must be fought by the concerned institutions, because it is an external interference in the media landscape of a sovereign country, in a country that today guarantees freedom of the press, and smells the sickening exploitation on the part of external agents accustomed to buying consciences and paying bribes”.



The embassy went on to say in its statement that “these websites, which are recruited using visas, recreational travel, advertising, corruption and money, have no credibility or influence in public opinion because they have remained subservient mouthpieces and serve only the inflated ego of the editor-in-chief in Nouakchott.”



“As a reminder, Mauritania and Algeria are two neighbouring and sister countries that are united by an impeccable history and a promising future, and nothing can disturb this fate, nor frustrate it because this common future between the two countries is based on mutual respect, cooperation in good faith, and common interests for the benefit of the two peoples, and with all this, it harms a specific party that is stuck in its imaginary expansionist dreams”, it added.

