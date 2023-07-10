Manchester City Postpones Riyad Mahrez’s Transfer to Al-Ahly

Media reports confirmed that the management of the English club Manchester City postponed resolving the transfer of the Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez, to Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia.

The Qatari Al-Kass Sports Channel said, through its official Twitter account that the Manchester City administration postponed the settlement of Mahrez’s transfer, until the final decision of coach Guardiola, regarding whether the Portuguese player, Bernardo Silva, will stay in the club or leave.

Al-Hilal Saudi Club is seeking to sign the Portuguese player during the current summer Mercato.

Al Kass channel added that the English club would demand a very high sum of money to accept the transfer of its star to the Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Al-Ahly of Saudi club wants to resolve the transfer file of Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese Sadio Mané, after his recent contract with Brazilian star Roberto Firmino and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

According to information collected by Sky Sports, Riyad Mahrez has made a turnaround regarding his future. In recent weeks, the Algerian international has agreed with the Al-Ahly club for a summer transfer. At 32, he could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, and others, opting for a comfortable retirement in the Saudi league. However, the game is not yet won.

Journalist Rudy Galleti said that negotiations between Al-Ahly and Manchester City are at a standstill. The formation of Pep Guardiola does not seem inclined to part with his player. The Iberian technician would consider relying on him for the next exercise.

In 2022-23, Riyad Mahrez scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. The Sarcellois has particularly distinguished himself in the Premier League (5 goals and 10 offerings in 30 games) as well as in the Champions League (3 goals and 2 assists in 9 outings), contributing to the historic treble for Skyblues.

The winger’s transfer is currently estimated at 20 million euros per Transfermarkt. We can imagine that Manchester City will not remain insensitive to an offer substantially higher than its rating. For the record, the Citizens had invested 68 million euros to acquire it during the summer of 2018.

Manchester City are already dealing with the departure of Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The midfielder took over the management of Barça, at the end of his lease. Benjamin Mendy, for his part, was released from his contract. The left defender, still involved in a trial for a rape case, has not walked the lawns since August 2021.