Maritime Transport: Reopening of The Shipping Ticket Booking in France

The representative of the Algerian community in France, Toufik Khadim, announced the date of reopening the shipping ticket booking in France, which was closed due to the chaos that accompanied the ticket sale.

In a video posted on his official “Meta” page on Friday, the MP responded to several concerns and explained that the offices will reopen on Monday, May 23.

Khadim indicated that the reopening of offices will be accompanied by the start of the process of selling tickets for additional cruises announced by the Ministry of Transport, starting from the same day at 9 am.

Previously, the process of selling tickets for sea transport, on Wednesday, in several European cities witnessed complete chaos, as the riot police were forced to close the commercial agencies of the Algerian Maritime Transport Corporation in four French cities.