MC Algiers Settles Youcef Belaili’s Case With Al-Ahli Saudi

The Mouloudia Club of Algiers announced the end of Youcef Belaili’s case with his former club, Al-Ahli Saudi Club after FIFA decided that he’d pay an amount of $475.000 to the Saudi club.

MCA’s CEO, Hakim Hadj Redjem, posted on his “X” account, a picture with the MCA attacking midfielder, Youcef Belaili: “Good luck to Youcef with Algeria’s national team,” which put an end to the talk about the tension between the player and MCA’s CEO.

Previously, FIFA informed the Desert Fox Youcef Belaili of the necessity of paying the settlement amount before December 28, which is what the Algerian national team’s management did to avoid penalties that might deprive the Fennecs and MCA of the services of this amazing player in the second half of the season.