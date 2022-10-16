-- -- -- / -- -- --
Medvedev responds to Macron: “It’s necessary to remind France of the blood that flowed in Algeria like water”

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 13
  • 0
French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about Russia’s destructive role in the Caucasus stems from France’s sordid colonial past, said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on his “VKontakte” social network page.
“Blaming others is a favourite method in European politics. There is no need for another explanation for French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest statement”, Medvedev wrote.
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also reminded the French leader of accusing Russia of destabilizing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border; “The statement is mostly wrong”, Medvedev added.

Medvedev believes that French President Emmanuel Macron’s “perverse and unacceptable” statement about the Russian Federation in the Transcaucasus can be explained by the position of a flawed perception of reality.

Macron previously stated that Russia allegedly uses the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to destabilize the South Caucasus.

He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin already called these words that Macron distorted as unacceptable; “Macron did not blame Russia, on the contrary, he justified himself”.

According to him, the French president is trying to appear wise and noble, but in this regard, it is necessary to remember how France has behaved in its former colonies since the late 1960s, “Blood flowed in Mali, Rwanda, the Congo, and Algeria like water”.

“Macron himself once apologized for the Tutsi genocide in Africa. In this tribe, people’s heads were cut off and villages were destroyed. The wells were full of corpses. The French government’s policy for years has been divide and rule”, Medvedev added.

Medvedev concluded that “France’s colonial past is disgusting”. 

The intervention was published in Russian, with a translation into French. At the end of the Russian part of the text, Medvedev wrote in French: “C’est dommage, Monsieur le président”.

Previously, Dmitry Medvedev, said that Moscow must respond to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

