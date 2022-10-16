Medvedev responds to Macron: “It’s necessary to remind France of the blood that flowed in Algeria like water”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about Russia’s destructive role in the Caucasus stems from France’s sordid colonial past, said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on his “VKontakte” social network page.



“Blaming others is a favourite method in European politics. There is no need for another explanation for French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest statement”, Medvedev wrote.



The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also reminded the French leader of accusing Russia of destabilizing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border; “ The statement is mostly wrong”, Medvedev added.