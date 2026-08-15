Military Specializations Attract High-Achieving Baccalaureate Graduates

The Ministry of National Defence has recorded an unprecedented surge this year, as in previous years, in the number of applicants seeking to join its various branches.

In just 14 days after the opening of online registration, its website saw a strong influx of baccalaureate holders and recent university graduates wishing to enlist in the different branches of the People’s National Army (ANP).

In this regard, Echorouk sources said Saturday that the Ministry of National Defence had put in place all the necessary conditions to recruit high-performing students and university graduates with sought-after qualifications across its various directorates. More than 50 specializations are available, the sources said, adding that young people holding a given qualification may apply to more than one body seeking candidates in their field—in other words, applicants can put themselves forward for several specializations.

According to the same sources, virtually all military specializations have recorded record numbers of applicants on the Ministry of National Defence’s registration website: preinscription.mdn.dz//:https whether among holders of the 2026 baccalaureate or recent university graduates with degrees obtained during the 2025–2026 academic year. The strongest demand has been recorded for military health services, the navy, the air force and air defence, the National Gendarmerie Command and the Republican Guard, as well as the National Preparatory School for Engineering Studies, which has witnessed a particularly large number of applicants.

The Military Academy of Various Arms in Cherchell, which provides training in various arms, has likewise attracted a large number of applicants through its website. The same is true of the Cadet Academies for holders of the middle-school education certificate.

Several military specializations have also proved particularly attractive to baccalaureate holders, notably the “Equipment” specialization, the National Preparatory School for Engineering Studies, and the Central School of Signals and Information Systems. Most applicants to these programs, according to the sources, obtained their baccalaureate with honours, including grades classified as “excellent” or “very good.”

As an initial requirement, the navy, air force, air defence, gendarmerie and Republican Guard have set a minimum average of 12/20 for candidates seeking admission to their schools as officers or engineering officers. For military medicine, meanwhile, the Central Directorate of Military Health Services has set the minimum at 13/20. Recruitment is based on preference for candidates with the highest grades, subject to the number of positions available.

The Army’s High Command has also set out the requirements for the direct recruitment of officer cadets holding the 2026 baccalaureate. Applicants must have achieved at least a “fairly good” grade, with an average of no less than 12/20, in addition to passing the entrance competition, which includes a psychotechnical assessment and a physical fitness test. Candidates must be between 18 and 21 years old.

For the recruitment of officer cadets on the basis of a university degree, the minimum age has been set at 19, with the required minimum age increasing in line with the number of years needed to obtain the degree. Candidates must also be single, pass the entrance competition and meet the required physical fitness standards.