Milovan Rajevac: The Fennecs Are Strong, Have the Talent to Win AFCON 2023

The former coach of the Algerian national team, Serbian Milovan Rajevac, spoke about the chances of the Desert Foxes in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 that will be hosted in Ivory Coast, in addition to the period he went through with the Fennecs, which was a failure.

Rajevatc said in an interview with the “Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed” website: “I see that the Algerian national team has a good chance in the African Cup of Nations 2023, and I also believe that they are on their way to making distinguished qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and I hope that they will qualify for this date.”

“I nominate many teams to go far in the AFCON. Algeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana are there. I believe that all of these teams have their chances of winning the title of this cup,” he added.

Rajevatc spoke about the period when he was Algeria’s national team coach, saying, “Everything has become a distant past now. After the draw against the Cameroonian national team in the first round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, everyone felt the time had come for a change. For me, it remains an experience that has ended.”

He talked about his fluctuating relationship with some players: “I believe that coaches should choose players who fit in well and make a great contribution to the team. Ultimately, the coach bears responsibility, because he is the one who makes decisions about selecting players.”