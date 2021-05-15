Minister Djamila Tamazirt Faces Three Criminal Cases

Former Minister of Industry and Mines, Djamila Tamazirt, is followed up on 3 heavy corruption files that were opened at the level of the financial and economic pole at Sidi M’hamed Court, with charges included in the Anti-Corruption and Prevention Law, with a sentence of up to 15 years, as she was convicted with deposit orders, temporary imprisonment in all files raised at the level of the same judicial authority.

In the details, the first file in which the right of deposit was issued was opened at the level of the fourth chamber of the Financial and Economic Penitentiary and the holder of the number 0006/20 related to the AMENHYD SPA complex of the Chalghoum brothers, where the former Minister was charged with heavy charges related to dissipation of public funds, and the granting of undue concessions to the AMENHYD complex for the brothers Chalghoum to complete a joint mill between the former Riyadh complex , formerly called “AgroDev”, during her tenure as the general manager of the “Agrodev” food industries complex before she became minister, which is the file that dragged a group of current and former officials in the water and irrigation sector, headed by the Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, Houcine Nassib, Mohamed Ouachane, and former governors Darfof Hajdri, Youcef Charfa, Mouhamed Hattab and Abbas Kamal, who is suspected of being involved in granting suspicious deals to the Chalghoum brothers, as they were accused of granting illegal concessions and abuse of the job.

In a related context, the former Industry Minister, Djamila Tamazirt, continues in the investigation bearing the number “0004/20” in her capacity as the president and general manager of the “Riyadh” complex, and a number of frames at the Ministry of Industry, the complex, the Internal Bank of Algeria, and the investors. In return, the former Minister Djamila Tamazirt, who was sentenced with a decision banning her from travelling, is suspected of being involved in corruption cases related to the Riyadh complex when she was the first responsible for it, and the scandals of assigning the equipment of the Korso complex in Boumerdes (eastern Algiers) and selling it in a symbolic dinar, in addition to the transfer of a large quantity of wheat and grains obtained from the grain office to the benefit of mills, especially in an illegal way.

Tamazirt is also followed up at the level of the Fifth Chamber of the Financial and Economic Pole in the case of a businessman who owns a food industry complex, as one of the largest corruption files that were raised at the level of the financial and economic pole, in which 26 defendants are pursuing, including 7 ministers, they are the former Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal, and the head of his office, Moustafa Karim Rahial, former ministers of agriculture, rural development and marine fishing, Abdelkader Kadi, Bouazgui Abdelkader, Nouri Abdelouahab, and the former Minister of Industry, Badda Mahdjoub and the ministers of transport and public works Boudjama Talai and Abdelghani Zalane, and the former governor of Algiers Abdelkader Zoukh, on heavy charges included in the Criminal Procedures Law and the Anti-Corruption Law 06/01.