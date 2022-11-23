-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ministry of Finance: “No Transfer Of Funds Except In Case Of Necessity”

Abdeslam Sekia /*/ English Version: Med.B.
  • 10
  • 0
The Ministry of Finance has set the deadlines for the closure of the current financial year and the preparation for the budget programming documents, in order to ensure their implementation as from January 2023.
The Ministry of Finance specifies in a letter addressed to the two expenditure authorizing officers of the State budget, that with regard to the financial allocations assigned for the year 2022, the deadline for commitment of expenditure at the level of the financial controller was fixed for 20th of December, in implementation of the executive decree published in November 1992, relating to the previous control of expenditures.
The Ministry’s memorandum dated November 15th, viewed by ”Echorouk”, confirmed that requests for adding credits from transfer of decrees, which are submitted to the competent departments of the Ministry of Finance after November 30th, are not considered, except in cases of urgent necessity and with the approval of the Prime Minister.
As for the automatic allocations planned for the title of the finance law for the year 2023, the Ministry indicated that the programming documents for financial appropriations and budgetary uses must be prepared in accordance with the circular of November 2022, no later than December 15th, 2022, and to modify the programming documents according to the same publication, when this is necessary under the appropriations decree assigned under the title of the finance law for the year 2023.
The ministry confirmed the prior notification of the positive allocations of public establishments of an administrative nature and assimilated public establishments under supervision, before the end of the current month of November.
The memorandum underlines that the measures taken aim to set the appropriate conditions for the execution of the financial allocations which will be assigned under the finance law for the year 2023, as of January 1st, 2023.

