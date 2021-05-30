Minors Enter World Of Criminality Through Its Wide Door!

The departments concerned with child protection have raised the alarm about the high levels of involvement of children and minors in various crimes and attacks in Algeria, and their falling victim to criminal gangs and mafia networks, as 13 thousand children are presented annually before the judicial authorities.

The latter are also warned of the record high number of deaths among this category of society with 10 thousand deaths being recorded annually.

In the details of the figures expounded on Saturday by Yasmine Khawas, an official at the Childhood Office of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), during an information seminar on child protection at the Higher Police School “Ali Tounsi”, 17,000 phone calls were recorded relating to the reporting of kidnappings, assaults, beatings, etc. 952 children being in danger, while 893 children have been returned to their family home during the first 4 months of the current year.

Security services warned against an increase in attacks on minors and children, as Khawas revealed that 2,450 victims of violence were recorded, of which 1,035 were beaten up and injured, during the same period, while 1,750 children were involved in criminal cases.

The spokeswoman called on parents to duly pay attention to their children, especially during the period of the end-of-year exams, when children sometimes escape from home.

For her part, the National Commissioner for Child Protection, Maryam Charafi, said that protecting the rights of the child is everyone’s responsibility, saying, “Protecting the private life of the child must be a field practice.” She stated that 10 thousand calls per day were recorded, while the number of notifications reached 700.

The spokeswoman indicated that the 10 children’s hearing rooms in the various departments of the General Directorate of Security are considered professional in dealing with this group.

In a related context, the head of the Algerian National Authority for Health Promotion and Research Development Forum, Professor Mustapha Khiati, warned for his part against the high rate of youth-related criminality, and said that 13,000 children are presented to the judicial authorities, while expressing concern about the escalation of the death trend among this group of youngsters.

10 thousand deaths, he noted, are recorded annually, a group that does not exceed the age of 5 years, in addition to 32 thousand children being prone to serious attacks, while more than 50 percent of the parents do not show their children to doctors after being assaulted.