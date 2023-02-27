Mobilization of Public Opinion for the Decolonization of Western Sahara

The international community is pledged to move from words to deeds, to support the decolonization of Western Sahara and to implement a referendum agreement for self-determination, the Arab Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People said, here on Monday.

In a statement on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the founding of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the Arab Committee said, “This glorious anniversary comes, and the Arab Sahrawi people are stronger, more determined, and more willful to move forward in their struggle to obtain their right to complete independence and liberate the entire national territory.”

In this context, it affirmed, “its commitment to work side by side with the Sahrawi people and its political and militant leadership represented by the Polisario Front, the sole and legitimate representative of the Sahrawi Arab people, and all the institutions of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to achieve a resounding victory.”

It also expressed its “absolute belief in the inevitability of victory for the Sahrawi cause because it is a just cause for a just right, even if the world near and far has failed it,” adding that “this only increases the Saharawi people’s determination to achieve victory”, it also stressed the “necessity of sensitizing the Arab people to this cause”.

To achieve this objective, the Arab Committee stated that it had developed a practical program to mobilize Arab public opinion to support this issue through a series of events at the level of the Arab world.

The Arab Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People asserted that the international community is called upon to move from words to deeds to support the decolonization of Western Sahara and implement the agreement to hold the referendum for self-determination, it called on the Union of Arab Parliaments to meet urgently and issue a resolution expressing the will of the Arab people to support the cause of the Sahrawi people, and the League of Arab States to allocate a seat for the Sahrawi Democratic Republic, which is recognized by more than 80 countries in the world.

Concerning the Moroccan regime’s violations of human rights in the occupied Sahrawi territories, the Arab Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People condemned all the criminal acts committed against the Sahrawi people, calling on the international community to hold them accountable for these actions.

The Arab Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People also called on international and humanitarian organizations to move urgently to address the issue of the Sahrawi detainees, and missing persons, and to provide support to the Saharawi Arab people in the camps in all aspects of educational, health and economic life.