Mohammed VI Blackmails The International Community

Western Sahara issue is the standard that Morocco sets in its relations with countries, and we expect some countries, from Morocco’s traditional and new partners, which adopt unclear positions, regarding the Moroccanness of the Sahara, to clarify their positions, and unequivocally reconsider their content”, Moroccan King Mohammed VI said.

In his speech, on Saturday, on the occasion of the so-called “revolution of the king and the people”, the King of Morocco alluded to the blackmail card and the threat of the international community, in return for maintaining its occupation of the territory of Western Sahara, under the name “necessity to clarify the situation” and “either with me or against me”, ignoring the UN regulations that recognize the right of colonized peoples to self-determination.

Mohammed VI, who became absent due to illness and internal conflicts within the palace during the war of his succession, added; “I send a clear message to everyone: The Sahara file is the mirror with which Morocco looks at the world, and it is the clear and simple criterion by which it measures the sincerity of friendships and the effectiveness of partnerships.”

As usual, Mohammed VI employed a lot of lies and reversal of facts, when he talked about countries that support the so-called “self-governance initiative” that the Sahrawis reject and is not endorsed by the United Nations, and he did not refer to any of the Kingdom’s partners, but he expressed satisfaction “for the support of many countries that support the autonomy initiative”, especially the United States, which he claimed, “recognized in late 2020 Rabat’s sovereignty over the disputed region, within the framework of a tripartite agreement that also stipulated the normalization of Morocco’s diplomatic relations with Israel.”

Regarding what Mohammed VI called the American recognition of the alleged “Moroccan Sahara”, which Mohammed VI considers a victory for him and support for his occupation, he forgot that this depends on the support of the Joe Biden administration, which ignored him completely and in detail, not only by emphasizing on more than one occasion its support for the efforts and endeavours of the United Nations to find a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution that leads to the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, but more than that, by its reservations about the Trump administration’s promises, such as building a US consulate in the occupied Dakhla, attracting investments, and other promises and daydreams that have remained ink on paper.

As for Spain, about which he said that its position is clear and responsible, it is known that Madrid was the main cause of the plight of the Saharawis and that the rulers in Madrid greatly empowered Hassan II for his occupation of the Western Sahar lands, and the Madrid Agreement remains a witness to the betrayal of Spain to the Sahrawis.

The king seemed to be deluded by the illusion of the “consulates” that opened in the occupied cities of Dakhla and El-Ayoun, which is just a formal presentation that does not affect the ground, and the United Nations has confirmed, and in the words of the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, that “the opening of consulates in the occupied Sahara lands will not change the position of the international organization on the Sahrawi issue.”

What is certain from the king’s speech is that he declared a rebellion against international legitimacy, and declared war on the Saharawi people, and on everyone who stands by Sahrawis, supports them or supports the international legitimacy, even if it comes to his traditional or new partners, and the most dangerous thing is that the Makhzen will persist in its war against the international community through exploiting the drugs and illegal immigration cards to pressurize parties which respect the UN resolutions on Western Sahara conflict.