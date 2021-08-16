More Than 4,700 Algerian “Harraga” Arrive In Spain

A recent report issued by the European border control agency “Frontex” revealed that 67 percent of the harraga (illegal immigrants) who arrived in Spain until the end of last July via the Mediterranean are of Algerian nationality.

In the details of the report published on August 12, 2021, the axis of irregular migration across the Mediterranean basin towards Spain witnessed this year until the end of July, the arrival of 7,040 clandestine immigrants (harraga) through 1,380 arrivals.

The report pointed out that the Algerian harraga made up two-thirds of the arrivals to the coast of Spain, during this period, out of a total of 7,040 harraga, and according to these data, the number of Algerians who arrived in Spain across the Mediterranean during the current year amounted to 4,717.

According to the agency, the Moroccan harraga came in second place in terms of nationalities of arrivals to Spain, without providing figures for them. The report attributed this large number of Algerian harraga to Spain, to the difficult economic conditions that accompanied the spread of the Corona virus pandemic, which prompted them to sail in irregular ways towards Spain.

A few days ago, a Spanish company revealed the activity of a local network cooperating with Algerians that smuggled “harraga” towards Spain via speedboats, and stated that it garnered about 2.5 million euros (40 billion centimes) as a result of this criminal activity.

As for Italy, data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior indicate the arrival of more than 500 harraga (illegal migrants) from Algeria through the Annaba-Sardinia axis, until the end of last June, a downward number compared to the same period last year.