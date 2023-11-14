Moroccan Jewish Officers and Soldiers in the Zionist War on Gaza

Moroccan political analyst Badr Laidoudi revealed the participation of Moroccan Jews in the Zionist Holocaust in Gaza and their implementation of field operations under Jewish military leaders of Moroccan origins.

He considered the matter “a disgrace to Morocco after their hands were stained with the blood of brothers in Palestine”.

Badr Laidoudi was hosted, on Tuesday, by Algerian International Radio, where he did not rule out Morocco’s involvement in the aggression against Gaza in support of the Zionist entity, stressing that the first and last obstacle for the Makhzen regime is the Moroccan people; “as the matter will result in great damage at the internal level that may reach coups and demands to overthrow the regime”.

The Moroccan political analyst residing in Spain, Badr Laidoudi, explained that the silence of King Mohammed VI regarding the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza is an indicator of his betrayal and trading in the Palestinian cause, which was confirmed by the recent position of the Kingdom of Morocco, rejecting the proposals put forward by 11 Arab countries during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit aimed at imposing punitive measures against the Israeli entity”.

“The bold and practical proposals presented at the recent Arab summit calling for imposing punitive measures on the zionist entity, such as preventing the use of airspace and military bases, as well as freezing economic, political, and diplomatic relations, could have forced the usurping entity to stop its genocide and bloody aggression against the Palestinian people if there were no objection of Morocco and three other Arab countries, to serve their interests and the interests of the Zionist entity in the region,” Laidoudi added.

The guest on Algeria’s international radio confirmed that Morocco’s position is not new, as it did not hesitate to declare it behind the scenes and in public through articles published by some media professionals close to the decision-making circles in the Makhzen regime, “which emphasized that the relations between Morocco and the entity will not be undone, given that they are strategic.”

Laidoudi concluded that “the shameful decisions of the Makhzen regime in support of the usurping entity constitute an explicit challenge to the Moroccan people, who protested in million-man marches in many Moroccan cities in solidarity with the Palestinian people to call for stopping normalization and overthrowing King Mohammed VI’s Zionist advisor, “André Azoulay,” who is considered one of the most powerful and influential figures in Morocco because he is close to the king, and is even referred to inside Morocco as the actual king of Morocco and that he is leader of the project of Judaizing Morocco”.