Moroccan Makhzen Woefully Uses Children To Serve Vile Zionist Schemes

Morocco’s Makhzen in its unabated provocative activities, the last of which was the organization of a circumcision ceremony for children of poor and needy Moroccan families under the supervision of a Zionist delegation consisting of hardened criminals, in order to “create a propaganda scene that serves the Zionist agenda and the Zionist subversive penetration into the depths of Moroccan society.”

The observatory said that less than two months after the scandal of placing the Zionist and American flag on the platform of what was called “the first national forum for the press and civil society to plead for national issues” in Fez, another crime was committed in the same context.

The observatory added that “in a very dangerous step, and considered a crime with full descriptions, some agents of normalization in the city of Fez organized a circumcision ceremony for more than 500 children and a medical check-up for more than 200 women free of charge, in order to receive, honor and highlight the faces of Zionist terrorism, represented by a delegation from the officers and agents of the Zionist war army, for whom everything was arranged,” in an exit bearing “a lot of very dangerous symbols.”

In the context, the observatory said that Moroccan women were lured from the poorest popular neighborhoods in Fez, “with the aim of making a propaganda scene that serves the Zionist agenda and the Zionist subversive penetration into the depths of Moroccan society and beautifying the faces of Zionist terrorism in the eyes of Moroccans.”

According to the observatory, what happened in Fez is “a major crime by all standards, and based on that it is necessary to arrange the positions it requires, whether by the state or society, otherwise the country is heading to the bottom, the bottom of the comprehensive Zionist disgrace.”

The observatory added, “This is taking place at a time when the hands of these people are still stained with the blood of the remains of the children of the Palestinian people, the children of refugee camps in Lebanon, and the children of the nation’s peoples in Syria, Egypt and Jordan.”

The observatory considered that “chanting the Zionist army’s anthem in the atmosphere of child circumcision operations, launching slogans of love for the Zionists and riding on false patriotic slogans to symbolize and honor the Zionist delegation,” represents “a very shameful image of fallen labor.”

The observatory regrets that the leader of the officers’ delegation is nothing but a Zionist officer in the Zionist navy and one of the hardest of the Zionist right-wing in the Likud party, who participated in wars against Palestine and Lebanon with his confessions on his official Facebook page.

The observatory indicated that the words of the Zionist officer, during his honor by the group of agents with a huge copper shield, was “very dangerous”.