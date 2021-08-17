Moroccan Media: “The Makhzen Regime Is Doggedly Waging A Dirty War Against Algeria”

Moroccan media professionals have unanimously agreed that the Makhzen regime is doggedly waging a “dirty war” against principled Algeria, which rightly refuses to “conspire against the oppressed peoples”.

The Moroccan journalist residing in Spain, Abdel-Wafi Hartit, said in a statement to the Algerian News Agency that the Moroccan regime targets Algeria with all kinds of conspiracies and intrigues, denouncing what he described as “the insolence of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry in providing a platform for the Zionist foreign minister, to criticize a neighboring country and try to pressure it”.

Abdel-Wafi Hartit added that the Moroccan escalation against Algeria has “significantly increased” during the recent period, in retaliation for Algeria’s principled and consistent stances towards just causes in the world, and because it constitutes, according to jurisprudence, “the impregnable fortress against which all its conspiracies against the peoples of the region are crumbling”.

He also pointed out that Morocco nurtured an unparalleled hatred because of Algeria’s support for the legitimate right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.

Abdel-Wafi Hartit accused the Moroccan regime and the occupying Zionist entity behind it of “standing behind the forest fires that erupted in a number of regions of Algeria, and caused huge material and human losses,” adding that the “Mak” terrorist movement enjoys the support of the Makhzen regime, which uses it as a means to blackmail Algeria and thereby try to hit its stability.

The former journalist for the Spanish Channel Six warned against Morocco’s “plots” and “relentless attempts” to deal a blow to Algeria’s unity through clear and explicit support for what it claims is “the alleged right of self-determination for the Kabyle people,” recalling that the Makhzen’s diplomatic representation at the United Nations recently distributed an official document to member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, and its content enshrines public support for the “MAK” heinous separatist endeavor in Algeria.

The same journalist considered the recent “friendly” speech made by King Mohammed VI, and his call on Algeria to open the common borders between the two countries as an “attempt to camouflage”, because he knew that Algeria refuses to open the borders for objective reasons related to its national security before normalization, let alone after bringing the Zionist entity to the border.

He also considered Morocco’s announcement of its willingness to help Algeria put out forest fires only as “theatrical”.

For his part, Moroccan journalist Ali Lahrouchi from the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, denounced the Moroccan authorities’ provision of a platform to the Zionist foreign minister, to prejudice Algeria, and criticized its efforts to review the warped decision of the African Union Commission to grant the Zionist entity an observer status at the continental organization.

Lahrouchi explained that “the chapters of the conspiracy against Algeria began to become clear,” noting that had it not been for the normalization between the Moroccan regime and the Zionist entity, the Makhzen regime would not have dared to distribute an official document to the non-aligned countries demanding what it claims is “the right of self-determination for the Kabyle people”.

He added that “Morocco wants evil for Algeria,” and is ready to do anything in order to achieve this goal, pointing out that the Makhzen regime was the one who facilitated the accession of the Zionist entity to the African Union as an observing member, and it is the one who exercises diplomatic duties attached to the Israeli entity, as it bought some African countries with economic projects and offered a bribe to some Africans to open the door to the occupying Zionist entity.

He also emphasized that Mohammed VI’s goal in calling on Algeria to open the borders without conditions, is “to destroy Algeria with drugs and plant informants to create problems and sow discord among the sons of one people,” stressing that Algeria rejected his call, knowing his malicious intentions.

Lahrouchi further warned that the Algerian people should take seriously the “infernal schemes” that target the unity of their country, to block all “maneuvers”, warning against the madness of the Moroccan regime, which is leading the entire region to unimaginable consequences.