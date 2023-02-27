Moroccan People Don’t Believe The Deception Of Algeria’s Relations With Iran

After normalization with the Zionist entity became a major disgrace for Morocco’s Makhzen regime, it contributed greatly to its low reputation at home and abroad. Its theorists searched for a long time, hoping to find another “disgrace” to throw at Algeria, and they found only one accusation, but it is a flimsy one, namely the existence of diplomatic relations between the two countries, namely Algeria and the Republic of Iran.

Ever since the Makhzen regime decided to normalize relations with the Zionist entity, the politicians of this regime have been keen to use the stable Algerian-Iranian diplomatic relations as a scarecrow in Morocco to justify selling out the Palestinian cause in exchange for the tweet of former US president Donald Trump, a scarecrow that has not borne fruit because the Moroccan people have not found convincing links between their country’s normalization with the Zionist entity and the existence of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Tehran.

It is noteworthy that this arbitrary link even found resonance among some politicized scientific elites close to the Makhzen regime, in the form of the former minister and current parliamentarian, head of the Moroccan-European Joint Parliamentary Committee, Hassan Haddad, who tweeted accusing Algeria of “facilitating Iranian influence to destabilize North Africa”.

Those who follow the activities of this politician, who is known for his links with the Makhzen regime, on social networks can see a strategy he is working on, which is an attempt to tarnish Algeria’s image in the eyes of international public opinion.

In a previous tweet, he tried to use the card of African immigrants to attack Algeria, forgetting the heinous massacre that his country was involved in against African immigrants at the walls of the occupied Moroccan city of Melilla last June, in which scores were killed.

Moroccan-Iranian relations are seen as a symbol of instability. Since the success of the Khomeini revolution at the end of the 1970s, relations between Rabat and Tehran have been severed three times. They were interrupted again in 2009, then resumed in 2015, only to be broken off again in 2018, and have remained so ever since.

As for Algerian-Iranian relations, they were generally friendly, and the Algerian embassy in Washington represented Iranian interests from 1981, because there was no Iranian embassy in the United States of America after the success of the Khomeini revolution, until the 1990s and precisely in 1993, when Algeria broke off relations with Tehran because of suspicions of Iranian interference in Algerian internal affairs, only to return to friendly relations at the beginning of the second millennium.

The beleaguered Makhzen regime is trying hard to justify antagonizing a Muslim country like Iran and severing diplomatic relations with it, with flimsy accusations such as the spread of Shiism in Morocco, and other more than flimsy ones such as arming the front of the army of the Sahrawi Arab Republic, all in order to demonize anyone who establishes relations with Iran, and this has not convinced even the close allies of the Moroccan makhzen regime in the West, not to mention the Moroccan people.

The failure of the Moroccan regime to market the justifications for demonizing relations with Iran in order to justify the low-down normalization is shown by the failure of the Moroccan people to oppose Iran and the initiation of building bridges with the Zionist entity, despite the passage of more than two years of relations with Tel Aviv, as well as the continuation of Moroccan popular activities demanding the Moroccan Makhzen regime’s withdrawal from the horrendous normalization.