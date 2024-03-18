Moroccan Regime’s Long History in Violating Diplomatic Norms

The Moroccan regime added more fuel to the fire of burning relations with Algeria, with its decision to confiscate real estate property belonging to the Algerian embassy in Rabat, in an act that contradicts international agreements and norms which affirm the inviolability of diplomatic representations of sovereign states.

The Moroccan decision, which was described as provocative, forced the Algerian authorities to break their silence and respond through a strict statement, issued on Sunday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, which strongly criticized what Rabat had done, as it was “contrary to civilized international practices and seriously infringes on the obligations emanating from the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires Morocco to respect and protect embassies located on its territory at all times and under all circumstances”.

So far, no clarification has been issued by the Moroccan authorities to justify this provocative decision, except for the reference included in the issue of the Moroccan Official Gazette on March 13, which related to the expropriation of a group of properties, including three belonging to the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a decision that the was approved by President of the Moroccan government, Aziz Akhannouch, on the proposal of the Ministry of Economy and after consultation with the Ministry of Interior.

Moroccan media, including the Maghreb Arab Press, an official agency, reported that this decision was justified by the need to expand the headquarters of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In contrast, other Moroccan media sources claimed, from sources they did not name, that the Kingdom of Morocco attempted to exchange the properties in question with other properties on Mohammed VI Street in Rabat.

The action taken by the Moroccan regime is considered a “new escalation in its provocative and hostile behaviour towards Algeria,” which prompted the Algerian side to vow to respond, according to what was stated in the Foreign Ministry’s statement: “(Algeria) will resort to all available legal means and methods, especially within the framework of the United Nations, to ensure respect for its interests.”

Observers are wondering about the nature of the Algerian response to the Moroccan decision, which came in a very sensitive circumstance, as bilateral relations have been in a state of complete rupture for more than two years, and the clash exists on more than one level and regarding more than one file, which the Moroccan side should have taken into account by avoiding to create a new crisis out of nowhere to avoid further escalation in a regional and international situation fraught with geopolitical conflicts.

The expected Algerian response, in the opinion of observers, remains resorting to the principle of reciprocity, which is part of the established diplomatic norms. From this standpoint, it is not unlikely that Algeria will withdraw ownership of properties belonging to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Moroccan regime bears responsibility for the escalation, as it is the initiator of the provocation.