Moroccan Social Media Pages From Tel Aviv Target Algeria

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is trying to compete with time to catch up with the race of events on the virtual level, after it was unable to compete economically and diplomatically, in a scene in which it made Algeria a target. The tools of this battle are some activists from “Ayashas” on social networks, but their inspiration remains Algeria’s historical enemy and friend of the Makhzen, represented by the usurping Zionist entity.

The cyber attack that Algeria has been subjected to for years has intensified dramatically since its remarkable success in organizing the 31st Arab League Summit, After a period of preparations and work that lasted for months, the Moroccan Makhzen regime did not hesitate to employ all forms of malicious propaganda, such as promoting misleading news, to suggest the existence of a crisis between Algeria and Saudi Arabia, due to Algeria’s refusal to any mediation. The Makhzen regime had knocked on many doors wishing to find someone who can convince Algeria to stop the painful sanctions imposed on Rabat.

The Makhzen regime and through its media arms located at home and abroad, and through social media, did not stop spreading false rumours that “Saudi mediation was aborted by Algeria, and it was a reason for Riyadh’s anger against it”, news that was only in the imagination of the Makhzen’s tools, managed by algorithms in Tel Aviv, which became the decisive decision-maker in Rabat, and chartered its policies and directions.

The cyber war, led by the Makhzen regime under the direction of the Zionist entity, has taken a different form since Algeria succeeded in achieving its goals of organizing the last Arab League summit early this month, in contrast to the wishes of the Makhzen regime, which tried to thwart it before and during the summit through manoeuvres and confusion of its Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, represented in the emergence of accounts with fake Saudi identities on “Twitter”, due to the credibility of this platform compared to its other social networks, given that it is the most attractive to celebrities and influencers.

Among the most prominent revelations of this campaign on “Twitter” against Algeria and its services, is a campaign of accounts with false identities, presented as Saudis in their well-known traditional dress, who spoke about illusions that were denied by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, last May during his visit to Algeria, when the Makhzen regime was disappointed while he talked about Algeria’s support for joining the Security Council as a non-permanent member, without reference to the delusional mediation that was widely promoted by the Makhzen’s media arms and electronic flies through social networks, knowing that the Saudi official’s statement coincided with the confirmation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtan Lamamra, who denied the existence of mediation “neither yesterday, nor today, nor tomorrow”, with the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

This campaign was inspired by a Zionist strategy that was expressed by one of the men of the occupation army in Palestine, represented by Nachman Shai, the former spokesman for the Zionist army, who wrote an article in the “Jerusalem Post” on February 2, 2011, in which he explained what he called the “trolls strategy”, which refers to how to plant “worms” on social networks; “How do you pretend to be someone else?” For him, “the solution is simple: creating fake accounts”, followed by a complex process through algorithms run from Tel Aviv, which the Moroccan Makhzen system has been doing literally for years, and more so since the success of the Arab Summit in Algeria.

According to observers, what the “Ayashas” are doing on social networks is a desperate attempt to steal the diplomatic victories that Algeria has been achieving at the external level, in parallel with many setbacks for the Morrocan palace and its surroundings, exacerbated by the deteriorating economic situation and the collapse of the purchasing power of the Moroccan people, who are protesting these days in streets.