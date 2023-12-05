Moroccan Zionist Journalist Attacks Muslims, Receives Support From TF1 Channel

The case of journalist Mohamed Kaci was repeated, but at the level of the other camp, and the result was shocking in a way that dropped the masks.

A journalist of Zionist Jewish origins, working on the French “LCI” channel, attacked Muslims fiercely while facing the French LFI MP, Manuel Bompard, yet the “TF1” channel which owned “LCI” defended the journalist, contrary to what the French TV channel TV5 did when Mohamed Kaci was a victim of lobbying.

The journalist Ruth Elkrief working for “LCI” channel, who was born of a Jewish family in the Moroccan city of Meknés, is one of the strongest defenders of Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip, and one of the personalities who fiercely criticize the Muslim community in France, including the strong rejection of Muslim women to wear their religious uniforms in this country.

This journalist had a clash with the LFI MP, Manuel Bompart, who did not accept her attacks every time and without a reason against Muslims and her support for all the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist entity against civilians in the Gaza Strip, but a group of journalists from the same lobby interferes to defend this “extremist ” journalist who tries to manipulate public opinion, as LFI leader Jean Luc Mélenchon described her.

French Interior Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin moved to announce the provision of protection for this Zionist journalist with some teams from the right wing moving to defend her, and more than that, the TF1 group that owns the LCI channel in which the French journalist is working, also interfered to support her, in a scene that dropped all the masks, because another incident, which is not similar to that at all, but shared the same professional identity, the French journalist of Algerian origin, Mohamed Kaci, was subjected to a fierce campaign and the French public channel TV5 did not defend it but rather fired him because he asked, during the interview, the former Zionist army media spokesperson Olivier Rafowicz if the Zionist entity could conduct operations against Hamas without raiding hospitals or killing civilians, in line with international law and humanitarian rules, then the Zionist spokesperson deflected and questioned the host’s neutrality, stating he spoke like a politician rather than a journalist.

LFI MP Manuel Bompard is considered among the defenders of Muslim communities in France against right-wing extremist targeting, and he is among the largest critics of Zionist crimes that occur daily in the Gaza Strip and Palestine in general, by the Zionist military machine, as the following tweet shows on the “X “Twitter” platform: “Seven UN rapporteurs have warned of the existence of a threat of genocide in Gaza, where since the seventh of last October, died more than those who died for 4 years in the siege of Sarajevo. It is a large massacre. France must have a strong word to reach a ceasefire, the liberation of the hostages and the Palestinian political detainees who fight for peace.”

This issue caused a major rift in French society at the political and media levels, as the attack on MP Manuel Bombar, who exposed the French journalist Ruth Elkrief, was greatly supported by his LFI party led by the revolutionary, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who in turn tweeted: “TF1 group’s support for the journalism of accusations and vilification obsessed against a person absent from the group and cannot respond. This method distorts the reputation of its users.”

The “tweet” of Mélenchon came in response to another “Tweet” from the TF1 group, which supported the aforementioned journalist: “The TF1 group strongly supports Ruth Krief, and strongly condemns the abusing insults and inappropriate hints that she’s been exposed to,” noting that this journalist has also clashed violently with another LFI MP, Mathilde Panot.

LFI’s leader Mélenchon defended the MP Manuel Bompart and attacked the journalist Ruth Elkrief and described her as fanatic and wrote in the tweet: “Ruth Elkrief. Manipulator. If we don’t insult Muslims, this fanatic will be outraged.” And continued: “What a shame! Bravo Manuel Bompard for the reply. Elkrief reduces all political life to her contempt for Muslims.”

This scandal comes days after the Algerian journalist, Mohamed Kaci, was blamed by TV5 channel, where he worked, because he embarrassed the Zionist army spokesman, Olivier Rafowicz, after that, MP Manuel Bompard, responded to this by exposing the double standard policy in a tweet: “Unmasked for its biased treatment of the situation in the Middle East, the media caste sticks together to once again attack Mélenchon. The hypocrisy would’ve been less visible if the same people had shown their support to the TV5 Monde journalist Mohamed Kaci sanctioned for refusing to roll out the red carpet for a war criminal. They don’t even have a word of compassion for the 60 journalists killed by Israeli bombs in Gaza. But they would have at least had one merit: strengthening the country’s fronts in the face of media misinformation.