Moroccan-Zionist Normalization Is Based On Establishing A Moroccan-Israeli Military Line Against Algeria

The recent official visit of the Zionist Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, to Morocco, in the context of normalization between the Zionists and the Kingdom of Morocco, has two main goals: to continue pressure on the United States of America to obtain Washington’s recognition of the “Moroccan Sahara” allegations and to establish A Moroccan-Zionist military line directed against Algeria, a senior official said in an interview with Echorouk.

On the other hand, the same source told Echorouk that this threat was evident through the statements of the Zionist minister from Casablanca, Morocco, who mentioned Algeria by name, as he said: “Israel expresses its concern about the role of Algeria, which has become close to Iran, which is behind the recent campaign of preventing Israel from obtaining observer status in the African Union.”



Echorouk source confirmed that the Israeli diplomat’s statements came in support of the request for help made by the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, in May 2021, before the Israeli-American Public Affairs Committee, where he went to complain about “the danger of Iranian manoeuvres” against Morocco, and stated at the time: “Iran is strongly present in Western Africa, this poses a danger to Africa, especially as it uses the Western Sahara file to destabilize the region”.



The statements of the Zionist foreign minister, in which he declared war in a covered way against Algeria, coincide with the presence of the right arm of Ferhat Mehenni in the Kingdom of Morocco, where Echorouk source wonders, at the same time the presence of this organization, which Algeria classified as a “terrorist organization” alongside Israel in Morocco, and the large fires that targeted the Kabylie region in Algeria where dozens of civilians and soldiers were killed, in addition to great material losses.

Security specialists believe that any Israeli attack targeting us from a border country is an adventure with ominous consequences. This is what prompts Algeria to launch fierce attacks against Morocco, which is considered a rear base for the Zionist entity.