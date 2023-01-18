Morocco Expands Its Heinous Conspiracy With The Zionist Entity Against Algeria

The Kingdom of Morocco expanded its heinous conspiracy against Algeria, with the help of its “old and new” ally, the Zionist entity, as the “two loathsome lovers” concluded new agreements related to “intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare”.

Morocco announced that a meeting in the field of defense was held with the Zionist occupation state, in the capital, Rabat, in the last two days.

The statement added, “During this meeting, which was chaired by Belkhair Al-Farouq, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, and Dror Shalom, Director of the Office of Political-Military Affairs at the Israeli Ministry of Defense, various fields of bilateral military cooperation were discussed, especially logistics, and training, as well as the acquisition and modernization of equipment.”

The two sides agreed to strengthen what the Western army called “more cooperation and expand it to include other fields, especially intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare.” The Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces said, according to the source, that “Moroccan-Israeli military cooperation carries common interests and is based on trust and mutual support.”

Since the official normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist occupation in December 2020 – the secret relations between them have not been severed for decades -, Rabat has been working to push its military relations with Tel Aviv to the point of no return, as it turned into a real threat in the region, especially for Algeria as the first targeted regional power. .

This reading reflects the many agreements signed by the two sides. Just a few days ago, the Zionist entity announced that it had begun working with Morocco and two other Arab countries on the “cyber Iron Dome” project, claiming to establish a common defense platform against expected cyberattacks from hackers and various “common enemies”.

This paves the way for the establishment of the first joint defense system in this field between the countries that the occupying state considers part of the peace treaties that it calls the “Abraham Accords”.

And this hasty tendency of Morocco to bully the Zionists thwarts the lie that normalization with the Zionists is to stabilize the relationship between the Kingdom and the Jews and its subjects in occupied Palestine. Rather, it confirms that Morocco would like to bully Tel Aviv against its neighbors.