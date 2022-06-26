Morocco Fails to Pass a Fake Map of Western Sahara

The Moroccan ambassador to Australia, Wassane Zailachi, faced an embarrassing situation after she failed to pass a false map of Western Sahara and fallacies about the conflict during an important investment meeting with the Australian-Arab Chamber of Commerce in the country, with the participation of Australian and Arab investors from various sectors.

As part of the publicity for the meeting organised by the Australian-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the Moroccan ambassador to Australia, at the end of the week, the Moroccan embassy tried to deceive the organisers by passing a fake map of Morocco showing the occupied areas of Western Sahara as Moroccan lands.

However, the representation of the Polisario Front in Australia had sent a letter on the matter to the Chamber, in which it revealed this fallacy and mentioned the actual legal status of Western Sahara and the character that applies to the Moroccan presence as an illegal occupying power, which forced the organizers to delete the map from the Chamber’s website, causing a great disappointment for the representation of the occupying country in the country.

During the meeting, one of the Australian investors intervened to remind the participants that there was a clear warning published by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website years ago calling on Australian companies to be careful and seek legal advice when considering investing in Western Sahara due to its independent legal status as a territory still on the United Nations decolonization regulations.

In his intervention, the Australian investor asked the Moroccan ambassador whether Australian investors would be subjected to legal persecution by the Polisario Front when investing in Western Sahara, given that the country is an occupied region, calling to stop promoting fallacies in such an irresponsible way.

The revelation of this new attempt by the Moroccan occupation regime to mislead Australian investors sparked outrage among the participants, which caused a wave of hysteria and anger by the Moroccan ambassador, who tried to attack the intervenor instead of answering his legitimate questions, amid the astonishment of those present in the meeting.

The Embassy of Morocco in Australia, like most of the Moroccan diplomatic representations, tries to raise doubts and mislead public opinion in Australia about the reality of the Moroccan presence in Western Sahara, through organizing activities and deceptive campaigns by some agents of the Moroccan Makhzen regime for this purpose, but it is often met with severe confrontation from the friends of the Sahrawi people in the country, headed by the Australian Association of Western Sahara, and the representative of the Polisario front there.