Morocco Loses Another Case Due To “Pegasus” Spying Scandal

The Moroccan Makhzen regime has lost a case related to the spying scandal through the Zionist “Pegasus” software, but this time in the German courts, thus receiving a new blow in addition to the other blows it received at the level of justice in both France and Spain, while seeking to clear its name. This scandal brought it a lot of trouble before the European countries and their institutions in the European Parliament and the Commission.

The new blow was signed by the Court of Appeals in Hamburg, northern Germany, by rejecting the lawsuit filed by the Moroccan regime against the two newspapers “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and “Die ZEIT”, which published articles and reports about the involvement of Moroccan intelligence in espionage, on the phones of high officials in the countries of the Old Continent, through the software “Pegasus”, developed by the Zionist company “ANSO”.

According to the website ZEIT ONLINE, which is affiliated with the newspaper “Die Zeit”, one of the two newspapers that were sued by the Moroccan regime, Rabat lost the lawsuit it filed against the two newspapers at the level of the Hamburg Court of Appeals, after having lost the lawsuit in the first instance in the same city, in June 2022, after concluding that the lawsuits filed by the Kingdom were “unfounded”.

Moreover, the German judiciary does not usually consider cases brought by states against the media, so it is rare, the newspaper says, for a foreign country to turn to a German court over allegedly defamatory media reports. However, “the Kingdom of Morocco chose this unusual path about two and a half years ago to take action against the reports published by the two newspapers.

Both Die Zeit and Süddeutsche Zeitung were part of a “consortium” of 15 media institutions that investigated the Moroccan regime’s involvement in spying on a number of politicians and journalists in several countries, including Algeria, France, Belgium and Spain. The “Pegasus” software was used against French President Emmanuel Macron, his senior presidential advisers and government ministers, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his senior ministers (interior, foreign affairs and defense), and former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who currently holds the position of President of the European Council. .

The Moroccan regime had previously lost similar lawsuits it had filed against the French newspaper Le Monde for being part of the investigative team in the “Pegasus” espionage scandal. It had also lost another lawsuit that it had filed against the Spanish journalist Ignacio Sombrero, who worked for the newspaper “El Confidential” and who corresponded for many years from Rabat, which confirms the weakness of the authority of the Moroccan Makhzen regime and its involvement in the scandal that continues to haunt it in European courts.

It is known that this scandal has had serious political consequences for the Moroccan regime and has turned the Kingdom of Morocco into a rogue regime that does not respect the laws and customs in its relations with countries as well as in its internal policies (Pegasus was used to spy on politicians, opposition media figures and human rights activists), which was behind the European Parliament’s investigation into the spying scandal, and the Zionist company “NSO”, which developed the “Pegasus” software, was punished by European countries and the United States of America.

The decision of the German judiciary would increase the pressure on the Moroccan regime and put Moroccan intelligence agents in European countries under surveillance, especially after it has been proven in more than one country, as in Germany itself, which recently arrested a Moroccan intelligence agent, and the same is true in Holland.