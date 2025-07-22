Morocco Obstructs the Realistic Solution to the Western Sahara Conflict

Morocco refuses to honour its commitments to implement a realistic and genuine solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, the Minister of Foreign and African Affairs of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Mohamed Yeslam Beissat, confirmed on Tuesday in Algiers.

During a press conference at his country’s embassy in Algeria, Beissat said that the Sahrawi Republic “will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the beginning of next year, embodying the aspirations of the Sahrawi people for freedom, independence, and self-determination.” He emphasised that this constitutes “tangible evidence of our people’s steadfastness, patience, and determination to defend their legitimate right to freedom from occupation. It is further evidence that the only practical and acceptable solution is to respect the will of the Sahrawi people and the sovereignty of the Sahrawi Republic.”

Beissat addressed the suffering of the Sahrawi people over the past 50 years due to Morocco’s ongoing aggression, emphasising that the Makhzen “lacks the sincere political will to implement a realistic and genuine solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, given its refusal to abide by the commitments it signed.”

He explained that “the Moroccan government’s behaviour blatantly contradicts its statements. On the one hand, it claims to be seeking a solution, while on the other, it is escalating the war, intensifying repression, increasing the plunder of resources, and persisting in demonizing the Sahrawi people and their sole legitimate representative, the Polisario Front.” He emphasized that the Makhzen “has no project” and that “all it has now is a premeditated maneuver to waste time and delay the self-determination referendum, and with it, delay the date for peace, integration, development, and integration in the Maghreb and Africa.”

He stressed that if Morocco “truly wants a solution, the shortest path to that goal is to respect its signed and documented commitments and obligations, as contained in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the Court of Justice of the European Union, all of which affirmed the legal nature of the conflict and the need to respect the will of the Sahrawi people.”

He also called for the release of Sahrawi political prisoners in the occupation’s prisons and an end to the policy of bribery and media disinformation exposed by several leaks and scandals, such as “Moroccogate” in the European Parliament.

The Sahrawi Minister affirmed that his country interacts positively with the efforts of the United Nations and with all good efforts that respect the legal nature of the conflict and are based on the principles and foundations of international law. However, it continues its legitimate struggle by all means to defend its national sovereignty and the internationally recognised rights of the Sahrawi people.

Finally, Beissat praised Algeria’s firm and supportive position on the Sahrawi cause and the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination, as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has recalled on several occasions. He expressed the Sahrawi Republic’s deep gratitude for this support.