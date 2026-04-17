From Nouakchott: Algeria Shares Agricultural Expertise, Urges Collaborative Solutions

Algeria has made remarkable strides in developing its agricultural sector in recent years by adopting modern policies and strategic investments that contribute to productivity and strengthen the nation’s food security, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries Yacine Walid stated on Friday. The minister of agriculture’s remarks came during his participation in the 34th session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Regional Conference for Africa, held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

In his address, the Minister stated that the agricultural sector is demonstrating increased dynamism, attributed to its expanding contribution to the national economy and its effectiveness in controlling food inflation. This progress is facilitated by the expansion of agricultural land and the implementation of modern technologies, including precision farming and drip irrigation.

Walid highlighted the success of electrifying agricultural investments, which has supported the adoption of modern technology and increased production efficiency. He noted that desert agriculture now plays a key role in food security due to centre-pivot irrigation systems and solar energy.