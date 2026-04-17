From Nouakchott: Algeria Shares Agricultural Expertise, Urges Collaborative Solutions
Algeria has made remarkable strides in developing its agricultural sector in recent years by adopting modern policies and strategic investments that contribute to productivity and strengthen the nation’s food security, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries Yacine Walid stated on Friday.
The minister of agriculture’s remarks came during his participation in the 34th session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Regional Conference for Africa, held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
In his address, the Minister stated that the agricultural sector is demonstrating increased dynamism, attributed to its expanding contribution to the national economy and its effectiveness in controlling food inflation. This progress is facilitated by the expansion of agricultural land and the implementation of modern technologies, including precision farming and drip irrigation.
Walid highlighted the success of electrifying agricultural investments, which has supported the adoption of modern technology and increased production efficiency. He noted that desert agriculture now plays a key role in food security due to centre-pivot irrigation systems and solar energy.
In the same vein, the Minister affirmed that advancements in agricultural mechanisation have contributed to increased production and reduced reliance on traditional labour, enabling Algeria to achieve significant levels of self-sufficiency in several agricultural products.
Yacine Walid explained that these results reflect the success of the national strategy for modernising the agricultural sector and making it a genuine driver of economic development, ensuring long-term food security.
Yacine Walid stressed that the African continent faces significant challenges in food security, urging immediate collective action through coordinated policies, increased investment, and the implementation of innovative and sustainable solutions.
Walid explained that Africa has significant potential, including natural resources and human capital, which present a genuine opportunity to transform its agricultural and food systems. He emphasised the need to strengthen governance, promote nutritional awareness, ensure a more equitable distribution of wealth, and accelerate technological innovation in the sector.
The Minister emphasised Algeria’s dedication to enhancing South-South cooperation, especially in agriculture in arid regions and the water resources’ management. He highlighted the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area in fostering economic integration and promoting trade across the continent.